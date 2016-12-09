Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

MontAzure brings Café del Mar to Phuket

PHUKET: The developers of Phuket’s most expansive upscale resort and residential community, MontAzure, have announced that its beachfront site in Kamala will include a beach club branded by world famous Café Del Mar.

Friday 9 December 2016, 04:31PM

Globally renowned Café del Mar will open a beach club as part of the upscale MontAzure residential development at Phuket’s Kamala Beach.

The beachside venue is already under construction and will occupy a 2.5 rai (4,000 sqm) site with 40 metres of beach frontage. The club will feature a contemporary tropical design created by award-winning K-Studio, whose other signature projects include several celebrated retail, residential and leisure developments in Greece, including the renowned Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

“As the island’s longest established entertainment specialists, it’s a great honour for us to work with two major names on such a high-profile project for Phuket,” said Santeri Nurmi, Managing Director of Café Del Mar, Phuket.

“The stunning waterfront strip at MontAzure is second-to-none and the perfect location for a lifestyle driven international beach club. Café Del Mar will also provide the ideal venue for unrivalled events and world-class performances.”

“The arrival of such an iconic brand on the island demonstrates Phuket's ongoing appeal as a premium destination,” said advisor to the venture, Supaluck Umpujh.

Ms Umpujh is also chairwoman of The Mall Group, whose portfolio of projects include Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, the recently opened BLUPORT Hua Hin Resort Mall and the upcoming BLUPEARL luxury retail and entertainment center in Phuket, scheduled to open in 2018.

“We have been looking at Phuket for many years, but in the past the infrastructure was lacking,” Ms Umpujh said.

Kaanda Beach Life

“Things are improving now, an extension of the airport is taking place, the formation of the Asean Economic Community [AEC]; it all can help Phuket become a playground of Southeast Asia,” Ms Supaluck added.

The Café del Mar brand has built an inimitable reputation around the globe for its laid-back coastal venues and original chillout tunes. The label was born in Ibiza in 1980 at a bar next to San Antonio beach, and grew from the simple notion that people enjoy a relaxed evening by the sea while listening to music and sipping on top-quality drinks.

Since 1994, Café del Mar has been releasing its own compilations of chillout, lounge, ambient, chill house and Balearic beats – music that reflects the spirit and atmosphere of Ibiza.

With more than 70 CD releases to date and millions of copies sold, Café del Mar is one of the largest music publishers of its genre in the world. A line-up of world class musicians have worked with the label including Moby, Underworld, Chicane, the legendary DJ Sanchez and José Padilla.

“Introducing such an illustrious global name as Café del Mar to the beachfront zone at MontAzure underlines our commitment to the very best international standards as we continue to build Southeast Asia’s most impressive oceanfront resort and residential community,” said MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.

“With partners such as Café del Mar, Twinpalms, Proud Real Estate and InterContinental Hotel Group, we are quickly positioning the north Kamala beachfront as Phuket’s high-end hospitality hotspot.”

 

 
