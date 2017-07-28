Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mongolians' best friend: saving herder dogs on the steppes

The large stray with a lion-like mane and fur curled into dreadlocks looked no different from the mangy mutts roaming Mongolia's capital when his future owner found him years ago.

AFP

Saturday 29 July 2017, 09:00AM

Delgeriin Tserenkhand was a teenager when he saved the dog from the streets -- only discovering later that his shaggy-haired pet belonged to one of the most ancient breeds in the world.

Now Delgeriin, 34, is part of a growing movement to revive the Mongolian bankhar, a rare herder dog steeped in nomadic traditions that almost died out during the country's decades as a Soviet satellite state.

Though no reliable numbers exist on how many of these mostly black-haired "guardian" dogs remain, herders say there was a time, generations ago, that every Mongolian dog was a bankhar.

But a belief that the dog spread the plague resulted in widespread culls in the 1960s, as the bankhar's assets -- their herding abilities and significance according to Mongolian spiritual customs -- were slowly forgotten.

"Saving the dogs means saving Mongolian culture," Delgeriin told AFP at his ranch on the rolling steppes outside Ulan Bator.

Clad in a black T-shirt and a baseball cap bearing the emblem of the Mongolian Kynological Federation, of which he is president, Delgeriin commanded a pack of seven bankhars, each about the size of a small wolf.

Leashless, they bounded alongside him up a hill overlooking an open enclosure, answering to Mongolian names and turning their heads at Delgeriin's every hand movement.

"Bankhars are very special," the breeder said. "They're comfortable around humans and livestock, but have a strong protective instinct when approached by predators."

"Nomads are diminished without them," said Delgeriin, who charges foreign buyers $2,000 per puppy but gives herders a discount.


- 'Same spirit' as humans -

When it was customary for every Mongolian family to own at least one bankhar, a nomad would treat sore joints by shaving off a tuft of the dog's fur, soaking it in a bucket of oil and pressing it onto the aching area.

During droughts, nomads would place a sheet of wool on a bankhar to conjure up the rain.

Mongolians believe the dogs are distinct from other animals because they share the "same spirit" as humans, Delgeriin said. Dead bankhars are buried on top of a mountain to bring them closer to the gods.

A bankhar's role is not merely spiritual: the Mongolian Bankhar Dog Project, a joint US-Mongolian initiative to reintegrate the animals into nomadic communities, has discovered that livestock losses to predators drop significantly with the dog's presence.

When a herder family parks its yurt and livestock somewhere new, the dog will mark its territory and make itself known to surrounding predators.

"Bankhars can run quite fast, are heavier than Mongolian wolves and quite violent when it comes to another dog or snow leopard coming into its territory," biologist Bruce Elfstrom, the non-profit's founder, told AFP.

C and C Marine

"One herder had lost 80 goats and sheep the year before he got a bankhar," Elfstrom said. "The year after, he lost only 40. Another herder had lost 35, and none the year after."

Elstrom's team has collaborated with Cornell University scientists who found that the first domesticated dog likely originated in central Asia 15,000 years ago.

The research raises the possibility that bankhars, which have some of the highest genetic diversity in the world, are the closest relative to the original domesticated dog breed.

 

- The old pride -

To demonstrate bankhars' intelligence, Delgeriin likes to tell the story of a friend from the countryside who brought his dog to Ulan Bator.

Shortly after arriving in the city, the dog ran away, Delgeriin said, only to reappear a month later at the friend's rural home more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away.

The breed's superior spatial memory helps bankhars guide livestock to the best areas for grazing.

Last spring, Elfstrom's team visited a 68-year-old nomad who used to leave his livestock to graze at the bottom of a hill while he sat at the top watching them through a pair of binoculars.

After adopting a bankhar from Elfstrom's project, however, the nomad began walking alongside his dog and livestock, moving them frequently to keep his grasslands flourishing.

"He fell in love with the dog, and the dog's interest in the sheep caused him to change how he was herding," Elfstrom said.

"This one dog got him feeling the old pride and tenderness of how he used to tend to stuff with his grandfather."

Delgeriin, who also has a kennel in the city, hopes to expand his breeding centre to provide for more nomads.

His father-in-law helps him breed the dogs, while his five-year-old son walks them.

The breeder smiled as he watched his son prance confidently up a hill. The boy gripped a leash tied to a bankhar twice his size, holding fast to traditions spawned long before his time.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

The army should post a few men at each of the areas tuk-tuk drivers claim as their areas. When a tuk-tuk parks there, the soldiers should tell them t...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Capt. Jack is absolut right only the army has a SLIM chance?Some 20 year ago we sat at a famous restaurant in Karon and looking at all chaotic Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

More Lip Sevice and Piss and Wind, from the so-called people in power. They are as pathetic as one another ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Terrible news but sadly not unexpected. It seems clear the PPTC is full of corrupt cronies who are puppets of of the taxi mafia (notably including ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Which is exactly what everyone said in the comments on the previous story. How pathetic that the taxi drivers are more powerful than the army. ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Aren't this article and the FB postings are violation of the criminal defamation laws? Don't creeps and crooks have an expectation of protec...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

The boat's Captain and the Owner should be held responsible for the deaths and be jailed!...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

I have so much to say about this please see my post on Facebook under Odins Nanny as this subject needs more discussion ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

They should go to the old hotel that is being renovated at the sea front near to the ramp where boats get put in and out of the water at Chalong. They...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.