BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry has revised up the country’s tourism revenue target to B2.71 trillion in 2017, an 8.2% rise from the B2.5trn forecast for 2016. Of the revised revenue target, B1.78trn will come from foreign tourists, gro

Monday 2 January 2017, 01:04PM

Tourists at Ao Nang beach in Krabi province. Thailand will focus on tourists from Asean and Europe to drive tourism revenue next year. Photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun / Bangkok Post

Of the revised revenue target, B1.78trn will come from foreign tourists, growing 8.5% from 2016, and B930 billion will stem from domestic tourists, up 7.5%.

The target was raised from B2.6trn expected earlier because the industry expects to attract more tourists from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), said Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.

“Thailand will draw more tourists from nearby countries because it’s an aviation hub in this region and there are more connections to secondary cities,” she said.

Moreover, the improving economies of Asean countries will also benefit tourism as Thailand projects to welcome more than 3.25 million tourist arrivals from the CLMV market this year, rising 17.4% from last year, and generate more than B96.7bn in tourism revenue, up 20%.

“Next year, we will focus more on tourists from Asean and European countries to help drive tourism revenue. This will perhaps compensate for the drop in Chinese tourists as China is facing a weak economy,” Ms Kobkarn said.

The number of tourists from Europe will rise as they are changing their vacation plans from Turkey to Thailand due to the impact of growing terrorism threats over there.

Ms Kobkarn said Asean and European tourists have high potential and they will help push Thailand to achieve the tourism revenue target of B2.71trn in 2017.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is confident that major expansions at Don Mueang, Phuket and U-Tapao airports will enhance the country’s efficiency to welcome more international tourist arrivals in the future.

It also plans to lure more international tourists by using five themes – Asean linkage, sports, wellness, wedding hub and water activities.

Domestic tourism is another focus of the ministry as it wants to encourage more Thai people to travel inside the country.

“We hope to achieve the 930-billion-baht target from domestic tourism as there will be more transport and connection networks such as rail and road in the future that will benefit travellers,” Ms Kobkarn said.

Moreover, the government’s cash handouts and the tax break for shopping and tourism during the year-end will benefit the domestic tourism industry next year. People can claim a B15,000 deduction from buying goods and services plus another B15,000 from hotels and tour packages.

Read original story here.