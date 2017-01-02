Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry has revised up the country’s tourism revenue target to B2.71 trillion in 2017, an 8.2% rise from the B2.5trn forecast for 2016. Of the revised revenue target, B1.78trn will come from foreign tourists, gro

tourism, economics,

Bangkok Post

Monday 2 January 2017, 01:04PM

Tourists at Ao Nang beach in Krabi province. Thailand will focus on tourists from Asean and Europe to drive tourism revenue next year. Photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun / Bangkok Post
Tourists at Ao Nang beach in Krabi province. Thailand will focus on tourists from Asean and Europe to drive tourism revenue next year. Photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun / Bangkok Post

Of the revised revenue target, B1.78trn will come from foreign tourists, growing 8.5% from 2016, and B930 billion will stem from domestic tourists, up 7.5%.

The target was raised from B2.6trn expected earlier because the industry expects to attract more tourists from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), said Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.

“Thailand will draw more tourists from nearby countries because it’s an aviation hub in this region and there are more connections to secondary cities,” she said.

Moreover, the improving economies of Asean countries will also benefit tourism as Thailand projects to welcome more than 3.25 million tourist arrivals from the CLMV market this year, rising 17.4% from last year, and generate more than B96.7bn in tourism revenue, up 20%.

“Next year, we will focus more on tourists from Asean and European countries to help drive tourism revenue. This will perhaps compensate for the drop in Chinese tourists as China is facing a weak economy,” Ms Kobkarn said.

The number of tourists from Europe will rise as they are changing their vacation plans from Turkey to Thailand due to the impact of growing terrorism threats over there.

Ms Kobkarn said Asean and European tourists have high potential and they will help push Thailand to achieve the tourism revenue target of B2.71trn in 2017.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is confident that major expansions at Don Mueang, Phuket and U-Tapao airports will enhance the country’s efficiency to welcome more international tourist arrivals in the future.

It also plans to lure more international tourists by using five themes – Asean linkage, sports, wellness, wedding hub and water activities.

Domestic tourism is another focus of the ministry as it wants to encourage more Thai people to travel inside the country.

“We hope to achieve the 930-billion-baht target from domestic tourism as there will be more transport and connection networks such as rail and road in the future that will benefit travellers,” Ms Kobkarn said.

Moreover, the government’s cash handouts and the tax break for shopping and tourism during the year-end will benefit the domestic tourism industry next year. People can claim a B15,000 deduction from buying goods and services plus another B15,000 from hotels and tour packages.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

Nothing wrong with a properly managed Zoo with animal welfare priority, they don't exploit animals unlike these shows which are rather silly &...(Read More)

Phuket rings in New Year with no road deaths

The daily police reports during their 7 days campaign make me ask the question: Why is the police this normal police work not doing 7-24-365 days of ...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Oh brother. This Joe12 seems to be causing everyone on this site to suffer from his superiority complex. You talk like a sausage and seem to be on h...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Home-ownership nominees – The naked truth

Joe 12, I fail to see how the article is a contradiction in terms, it is indeed common for foreigners to purchase property using a Thai company establ...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Really Joe 12 - Of course wearing a helmet is a personal choice as is the decision to flout the law. If you want to argue it's a poor decision, I&...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

Kurt, I did not specify " foreign life.." IMO, it's pretty much all life and sprouting from a cultural motif of "you deserved to d...(Read More)

Sparking a fervent debate: Afghan woman pilot’s asylum bid triggers storm of criticism

Afghanistan is a dangerous place for people like Niloofar. Many Afghan men are ratbags and immature. My advice, get out of there. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

swerv: You are swerving again. Both, Thailand and Singapore are 'beloved'. That is 1. The animal treatment in Singapore is aiming/hardworkin...(Read More)

Phuket rings in New Year with no road deaths

As previously stated. Amazing what they can do when forced to do the job they're paid to do every day! ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

The local expat who use the visa run must surely realize these mini buses are death traps, just watch as they race one another back and to from the ai...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.