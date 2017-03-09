Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Migrant worker, 19, slain while eating dinner

PHUKET: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Myanmar was stabbed to death at a worker’s camp close the bus station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada last night (Mar 8) whilst he sat eating dinner.

crime, death, Myanmar, murder, police, violence,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 9 March 2017, 12:08PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the slaying. Photo: Worachet Jantanakhet
Police and rescue workers at the scene of the slaying. Photo: Worachet Jantanakhet

Lt Chaleaw Thaieu of the Phuket City Police was informed of the incident at 10:30pm.

Lt Chaleaw arrived at the scene to find the body of Tae Zor Auaz, 19, slumped in his makeshift room with several stab wounds on his body.

Mr Tae’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 9), Lt Chaleaw said, “We are not yet able to comment on this case as the investigation is still ongoing. However, we will investigate and find out the truth about this incident.” 

 

 
