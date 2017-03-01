PHUKET: Master Group Corporation (Asia), also simply called MGC-ASIA, is splashing out B400 million to expand its luxury lifestyle market presence, marked by the launch of the “MGC-Asia Autoplex Phuket” on the bypass road last Friday (Feb 24).

The four-rai facility, with 14,000-square-meter utility space, includes showrooms for Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Azimut Yachts, BMW and Mini as well as used cars and a one-stop auto paint and body facility to open within the first quarter this year.

“MGC-ASIA’s 2020 vision is to become the leading auto retailer in Thailand and Asean,” MGC-ASIA CEO Dr Sanhavut Thamchuanwiriya revealed on Friday.

“Throughout the decade, the group has laid out foundations to accommodate the expansion in every aspect to achieve sustainable and strong growth,” he said.

“MGC-ASIA Autoplex Phuket is the key expansion to drive us towards 2020 vision where we expect to make overall income of B50 billion,” Dr Sanhavut added.

“Not only [does Phuket have] high tourism potential, Phuket is strategically located and connects other destinations along the Andaman Coast. As the regional and international tourism hub, Phuket welcomes more than 12.5 million visitors every year and earn the tourism industry more than B2.5 billion.

“It was not a difficult decision for us to expand to Phuket with MGC-ASIA Autoplex Phuket,” he added.

The group plans to expand with the opening of its B350mn “MGC-ASIA Autoplex Hat Yai”. That showroom will include BWM, Mini, Honda, MMS-Bosch Car Service, rental car fleet, used cars as well as one-stop auto paint and body facility.

The complex, which will become one of the first two “auto cities” on the Andaman Coast and Gulf of Thailand, is expected to complete within the second quarter of this year, noted a corporate press release issued this week.

“This expansion would greatly benefit and strengthen the group’s venture as authorised dealer of BMW and Mini cars under Millennium Auto Group, which now has eight showrooms (five in Bangkok, three up-country) and one studio,” said the release.

“The aforementioned factors will greatly benefit the growth of MGC-ASIA throughout 2017, aspiring 10-15% increase from 2016. The firm expects to distribute 10,000 new cars and service more than 225,000 cars in the after sale facilities,” the release added.