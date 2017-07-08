Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mental Health Dept urges people refrain from alcohol for Buddhist Lent

PHUKET: The Department of Mental Health is urging people to refrain from drinking alcohol during Buddhist Lent, which begins tomorrow (July 9) as the country observes the Khao Phansa Buddhist holiday.

religion, alcohol,

The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2017, 10:51AM

Mental Health Department Director-General Boonruang Trairuengworawat pointed out that the prevalence of alcohol drinkers with mental issues was as high as 18% of the total population. Photo: NNT
Mental Health Department Director-General Boonruang Trairuengworawat pointed out that the prevalence of alcohol drinkers with mental issues was as high as 18% of the total population. Photo: NNT

The call, from Mental Health Department Director-General Boonruang Trairuengworawat, also comes as the nation today (July 8) marks the Asarnha Bucha Day Buddhist holiday.

By law, the sale of alcohol is prohibited today and tomorrow in respect of the religious holidays. (See story here.)

Director Boonruang reminded the medical profession that alcoholics were patients, because alcohol addiction leads to dementia and other problems in mental health.

He pointed out that the most recent national mental health survey, carried out in 2013, indicated that that the prevalence of alcohol drinkers with mental issues was as high as 18% of the total population, or about 9.3 million people, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

The national mental health survey is conducted every five years to study the link between psychiatric disorders and substance abuse. The most recent survey was conducted on nearly 5,000 subjects aged above 18 across Thailand during July and September of 2013.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

The survey results indicated that as much as 1.9% of the country’s population, or one million people, suffer from mental problems.

In this group, 1.8% or 900,000 people suffer from depression while 1.6 million people suffer from anxiety. Around 500,000 adults are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“Alcohol can contribute to the development of mental health problems, as well as exacerbating pre-existing ones,” Mr Boonruang noted.

“It can cause an individual to act on suicidal thoughts, which they would not have done if not under the influence of alcohol.”

He said that alcohol would lead to negative effects on the drinkers, their family, community, society, and the country as a whole.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So this is an other exuse to blame somebody else for can not finish a project on time!Thats why there are now only 7 and not 11 workers at the NEW Und...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Reportedy this young woman has attempted suicide before, and has known mental health issues. At this point it's very possible self destructive peo...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So WHY did they not bring in unemployed Thai People from other Provinces who need and wanted jobs in the first place to do the work and NOT bringi...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Yvonne Jort12 Nasa12 You don't understand what you're talking about: 1) unemployment rate in Thailand is extremely low, in April 2017 j...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...unfortunately you did. "Jor12...can you provide proof, I'd like to read where it states this." Read my posts as to pointers ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, here you go again, making things up, I simply replied to your comment, I am NOT the one who raised the NSW act, perhaps it is you, who needs to...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Yvonne...I agree with you. All we hear from these employers is how this affecting their bottom line profits, by their exploitation workers in contrave...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

Case in point Captain Jack, they're asking students to being their own toilet rolls to school!...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

I used to have a lot of respect for the Kajonkiet family of schools here on Phuket. But in recent years they've become less focused on the student...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.