Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mason clash highlights head risks in sport

FOOTBALL: Ryan Mason’s clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill has again set alarm bells ringing over the risk of head injuries across a number of high profile sports.

health, accidents, football,

AFP

Saturday 28 January 2017, 05:00PM

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Hull City’s midfielder Ryan Mason clash heads during their match at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP
Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Hull City’s midfielder Ryan Mason clash heads during their match at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

The 25-year-old Hull City midfielder remained in “stable condition” in hospital after the brutal impact with Cahill, 14 minutes into last Sunday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, left him with a fractured skull.

Defender Cahill got back to his feet and headed the Premier League leaders second goal in their 2-0 win. But Mason, after eight minutes of treatment on the pitch, was carried off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen before being taken to a London hospital.

He underwent surgery and Hull said Mason had spoken with visitors.

A leading critic of the way football deals with head injuries said Mason’s treatment had been “exemplary”.

Peter McCabe, Chief Executive of brain injury charity Headway, was with other spectators who saw the Stamford Bridge collision.

“I was actually at the match and, while it was upsetting to witness the incident, it was encouraging to see the exemplary reaction of the medical teams,” said McCabe.

“Headway has been critical of the way in which head injuries have been treated in many high-profile football incidents in recent years, but it is positive to see that lessons appear to have been learned.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed Cahill’s half-time condition “wasn’t really good”.

The England centre-back had, however, received injury assessment during the break in play when Mason was treated.

Headway’s preferred stance is that if there is any doubt, an injured player should be withdrawn from the match.

This is the policy in rugby union but several recent high-profile cases, where the likes of Samoa’s TJ Ioane and Wales’s George North have played on while seemingly still concussed, have led to questions over whether the rules are being applied correctly.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Rugby chiefs recently announced changes on what constitutes a fair tackle in a bid to reduce concussion injuries.

A report released this month by England’s Rugby Football Union revealed the number of concussions suffered in English rugby had risen to a record high.

The RFU’s annual injury audit for 2015/16 revealed that concussion now accounts for a quarter of all injuries – up from 17% the year before.

Concussion has become a major issue in many sports, amid concern over the impact on players and the risk of potentially huge compensation payments.

Children under 10 are not allowed to head the ball in official leagues in US soccer.

In December, the US Supreme Court upheld the National Football League’s $1 billion concussion settlement which covers more than 20,000 retired American football players based on brain injuries linked to concussions during their careers.

While the dangers of concussion in boxing, where the clearest path to victory is a knock-out, have long been obvious, it appears basic tasks in other sports could also pose the risk of head injury.

Last year researchers at Scotland’s Stirling University published a report saying heading a football can significantly affect a player’s brain function and memory.

After former England striker Jeff Astle, renowned for his heading ability, died aged 59 in 2002, an inquest ruled he had suffered death by “industrial injury”.

Meanwhile the death of Australia’s Philip Hughes in November 2014 led to calls for cricket to ban the “bouncer”, a delivery aimed at the upper body and head.

The 25-year-old Australia batsman died from bleeding on the brain as a result of being hit on the neck by a rising ball from Sean Abbott while batting in a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, despite wearing a protective helmet.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

This are fantastic good orders! Many times I commented here about the dirt/filthy everywhere on Phuket. The illegal dumb places along quiet road s...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Just a few comments on this article and some recent comments. 1. Few dive companies here want to employ foreign scuba instructors and provide work ...(Read More)

Thai Airways told to pursue civil law action

Funny story again, try as foreigner to report and contact the anti corruption comite, they have no email address on there website,same for 1111 and TA...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

Taking money to get your passport back as dive instructor, the same is happening at Phuket airport immigration with older people they intimidate for o...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

Big plan! But first educate the people to not trow there garbage bins from tesco in others there bin which they pay for. Implement that every house h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

Here's an idea, why don't they start a Facebook page where members of the public can post pictures of dump locations across Phuket. Pics can e...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

@Asterix: Define "nominees". THAT's the problem. What do "real" shareholders do? Nothing of course. And obviously a "fore...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Jor12, honestly "mate" you have lost the plot completely. Did you even read the link I gave to swerv?...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Apologies. Wat Chalong is indeed in Moo 6 and not Moo 8 as I stated previously....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.