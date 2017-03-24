Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Marlins aplenty in the Andaman

FISHING: Right you orriible lot! After your comments on my last contribution, all I can say is: “The beatings will continue, until moral is restored.” Nice to be a pirate, sometimes!

Russian, marine,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 26 March 2017, 11:00AM

Matthias’s first Marlin – he was over the moon to be on ‘Mena 1’.
Matthias’s first Marlin – he was over the moon to be on ‘Mena 1’.

Well, now back to fishing. March started off with what could only be described as mediocre fishing, but fishing being fishing both “Dorado”, “Mena 1”, “Fish Eagle” and Mena 1 again all caught a “Marlin” within a few days of each other, which just goes to prove what a fickle sport big game fishing can be as there can’t be more than 20 people, in the last donkey’s years, who can claim a Marlin in local waters – and there’s four in a couple of weeks.

Well done Andy B, Matthias, Andrew Inman with, I think, Russian Alex? Jay and his American mates.

After a very slow start, the Phuket Fishing & Boating Association (PF&BA) can now boast a membership of 35 with two boats out early in the month and the new Chalong Fishing Park being their latest sponsors. So watch out for special offers from them, as I was talking to Jez who intimated he will be looking into “Junior Angler” days when Mum / Dad can teach junior the joys of fishing with the help of his excellent pond staff, as required, while the restaurant / bar staff look after your more mundane needs.

For ex-pats or regular visitors wishing a free “non-profit” membership or more information on joining the PF&BA contact: Jimmy at Jimmy’s Drift Inn, Saiyuan, Rawai or Jez at Chalong Fishing Park. Come and swap some whoppers!

Now – how about that ludicrous case of the Russian woman who spent two days in jail for feeding fish, does that mean we fishermen can’t use bait? Sounds crazy, but most baited hooks don’t catch a damn thing, as it gets eaten by smaller fish, around the size of what this orrible “Russian” criminal was feeding.

I can see it now, STOP PRESS: “Mass arrests at Rawai Pier and all around the Phuket coastline, as 1000s get carted off to the brig”.

Or is it when you want to feed fish you must be holding a rod and reel? Is it FFT or TiT?

O Arrr! – sometimes when the water is quiet, you can almost hear the fish laughing.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Best advice – always be extra careful on a Friday, for then a weekend in the “monkey house” awaits the unwary (court etc.) who don’t have the cash or inclination to pay into this universally abused spot fine system.

FFT – Food For Thought and if you don’t know what TiT is, The Phuket News is far too advanced for you. O Arrr!

Now - have I missed anybody?

Tight lines all.

Jimmy

Jimmy’s Drift Inn “Facebook”

Sai Yuan, Rawai, Phuket

www.fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

it happen same to me once, the power line and the ground are inverted. be carefull because some electrician use green wire for line power and same col...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

Is the death investigated by a coroner? Is the resort to be prosecuted if the water heater was not properly earthed. Such a shame to lose lives like ...(Read More)

Phuket named in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Top 10

Why ThePhuketNews Inserts a photo of Phi-Phi in Krabi (Maya Bay) when the article of Tripadvisor article is about Phuket as the best tourism destinati...(Read More)

Songkran insurance policies to be priced at B222

great, police and drivers don't have to worry so much about road accident's during songkran, there are insurance for the 7 days of danger, get...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Pauly44,Different countries -different laws! It took me 2 month for my license.So please,dont speak for all western countries unless you really know t...(Read More)

‘Toy’ Story: BISP student takes title honours at Faldo Series Final

Congratulations Toy! One of the nicest, most polite, humble, hardworking, and above all, talented young men I ever met. Hope we get to team up again i...(Read More)

Phuket elephant camp accused of refusing to return stolen elephant

I think the poor elephant loses either way. Heartless elephant beaters in Surin, or heartless elephant beaters in Phuket...they're all heartless ...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

B400 fine as it only involves Thai and Myanmar....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

_BenPendejo- Much of what you sat is true. Based on the same logic, no Thais would be allowed to drive in the rain. It doesn’t matter what you ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.