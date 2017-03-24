FISHING: Right you orriible lot! After your comments on my last contribution, all I can say is: “The beatings will continue, until moral is restored.” Nice to be a pirate, sometimes!

Matthias’s first Marlin – he was over the moon to be on ‘Mena 1’.

Well, now back to fishing. March started off with what could only be described as mediocre fishing, but fishing being fishing both “Dorado”, “Mena 1”, “Fish Eagle” and Mena 1 again all caught a “Marlin” within a few days of each other, which just goes to prove what a fickle sport big game fishing can be as there can’t be more than 20 people, in the last donkey’s years, who can claim a Marlin in local waters – and there’s four in a couple of weeks.

Well done Andy B, Matthias, Andrew Inman with, I think, Russian Alex? Jay and his American mates.

After a very slow start, the Phuket Fishing & Boating Association (PF&BA) can now boast a membership of 35 with two boats out early in the month and the new Chalong Fishing Park being their latest sponsors. So watch out for special offers from them, as I was talking to Jez who intimated he will be looking into “Junior Angler” days when Mum / Dad can teach junior the joys of fishing with the help of his excellent pond staff, as required, while the restaurant / bar staff look after your more mundane needs.

For ex-pats or regular visitors wishing a free “non-profit” membership or more information on joining the PF&BA contact: Jimmy at Jimmy’s Drift Inn, Saiyuan, Rawai or Jez at Chalong Fishing Park. Come and swap some whoppers!

Now – how about that ludicrous case of the Russian woman who spent two days in jail for feeding fish, does that mean we fishermen can’t use bait? Sounds crazy, but most baited hooks don’t catch a damn thing, as it gets eaten by smaller fish, around the size of what this orrible “Russian” criminal was feeding.

I can see it now, STOP PRESS: “Mass arrests at Rawai Pier and all around the Phuket coastline, as 1000s get carted off to the brig”.

Or is it when you want to feed fish you must be holding a rod and reel? Is it FFT or TiT?

O Arrr! – sometimes when the water is quiet, you can almost hear the fish laughing.

Best advice – always be extra careful on a Friday, for then a weekend in the “monkey house” awaits the unwary (court etc.) who don’t have the cash or inclination to pay into this universally abused spot fine system.

FFT – Food For Thought and if you don’t know what TiT is, The Phuket News is far too advanced for you. O Arrr!

Now - have I missed anybody?

Tight lines all.

Jimmy

