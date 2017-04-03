Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Manager stabbed dead by waiter in Phuket Town pub

PHUKET: Police have arrested a waiter at a busy live music pub in Phuket Town for the stabbing murder of a manager* at the venue early yesterday morning (April 2).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 April 2017, 12:39PM

Police at the country music pub in Phuket Town where singer Srichan Inthaburi was stabbed dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police at the country music pub in Phuket Town where singer Srichan Inthaburi was stabbed dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the “Cowboy Return Music See-sun Gan-eng” live music pub on Surin Rd at around 1:50am, where they found Srichan Inthaburi, 48, from Phang Nga, dead on the kitchen floor. He had been stabbed once in the chest and once in the abdomen.

Mr Srichan* assisted in the operations of the pub and an uncle of the pub’s owner.

Pub staff told police that Attaphong “Odd” Chanasik, a 21-year-old waiter at the pub, had an argument with Mr Srichan after he was fired for arriving late to work.

Staff told police that Attaphong left the venue, but came back later in a drunken state and smashed a bottle of beer against the wall next to the kitchen where Mr Srichan was eating.

When challenged by Mr Srichan, Attaphong threatened him with a knife that he had brought with him. Mr Srichan backed off into the kitchen, and Attaphong followed and stabbed him twice, staff reported.

Attaphong then reportedly ran out of the pub and fled on a motorbike.

Police later arrested Attaphong at his girlfriend’s residence in Wichit at about 3:30am

They found the murder weapon on him, a stainless steel knife with a 10-centimetre blade.

During questioning, Mr Attaphong told police he arrived late to work “as usual” and the pub was busy, full of customers.

Attaphong said customers had given the waiters alcoholic drinks. When he felt drunk, he went to sleep at the cashier counter of the pub.

Attaphong then claimed that Mr Srichan hit him over the head with an ice bucket then dragged him by the neck to the back of the kitchen.

Mr Srichan became violent and started to hit and kick him, Attaphong alleged.

Attaphong said he grabbed a kitchen knife and put it in his back pocket, but Mr Srichan continued to hit him, so Mr Attaphong confessed that he stabbed Mr Srichan twice.

He said he then asked his friend, another waiter, to take him to his girlfriend’s house. At the time, he said, he did not know that Mr Srichan was dead.

Attaphong has been charged with murder and carrying a knife in a public place without a valid reason.

Police are continuing their investigation, The Phuket News was told.

* CORRECTION: Mr Srichan was not a country music singer at the pub as originally reported. The error is regretted.

 

 
Be the first to comment.
