Man stopped on Thai border with orangutans, tortoises, raccoons

SONGKHLA: Thai wildlife officers have arrested a Malaysian man attempting to smuggle two baby orangutans, 51 tortoises and six raccoons into the kingdom across its southern border, officials said today (June 22).

animals, crime, police, transport,

AFP

Thursday 22 June 2017, 02:43PM

The tiny orangutans rescued at the Thai border were less than six months old. Photo: AFP/Handout
The tiny orangutans rescued at the Thai border were less than six months old. Photo: AFP/Handout

The animals were packed into plastic boxes and suitcases loaded into Ismail Bin Ahmad’s car, officials said.

The 63-year-old was stopped yesterday (June 21) as he was attempting to drive through a border checkpoint in Songkhla province – part of a region known as a funnel for drugs, weapons and other contraband.

“The suspect said he was hired to transport the animals from (neighbouring) Perlis state in Malaysia to Hat Yai (in Thailand) for B1,000 baht,” Prach Kongthong, a wildlife officer manning the checkpoint, said.

The tiny orangutans were less than six months old and will be transferred to a local shelter, he added.

Orangutans are native to the islands of Borneo and Sumatra but they are often illegally smuggled throughout mainland Southeast Asia, either for private zoos or as pets.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Most of the 51 rescued reptiles were Indian star tortoises – an endangered species from South Asia coveted for its star-patterned shell.

Thailand has long served as a transit hub for wildlife products bound for major markets like Vietnam and China, where exotic animal parts are often used in folk medicines.

Thai police frequently seize trafficked animals and wildlife products but they usually only catch low-level couriers, leaving the smuggling kingpins behind the lucrative trade at large.

In December Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation that saw undercover officers pose as buyers over a mobile phone messaging app.  

 

 
