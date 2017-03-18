Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after seizing soldier's gun

PARIS: Security forces at Paris’ Orly airport on Saturday (Mar 18) shot dead a man who grabbed a weapon from a soldier, as France was on alert just weeks away from presidential elections.

tourism, transport, violence,

AFP

Saturday 18 March 2017, 06:22PM

French special forces secure the area after a man was shot dead at Paris’ Orly airport. Photo: AFP
French special forces secure the area after a man was shot dead at Paris’ Orly airport. Photo: AFP

The second largest airport in the French capital was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am (0730GMT) and both terminals were closed, airport authorities said.

“A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces,” interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told AFP.

He said no one was wounded in the incident. Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is due to visit the facility, in Paris’ southern outskirts.

Brandet said de-mining operations were underway to determine if the man had explosives on him. He said nearly 3,000 people had been evacuated from the southern terminal alone but those in the other one had been “confined”.

Traffic to Orly has been "completely suspended," France's civil aviation authority said.

Policemen everywhere

France is still in a state of emergency after a series of terror attacks, including the November 2015 massacre in Paris and a truck attack in Nice, in July last year. In mid-February, an Egyptian staged a machete attack in Paris's Louvre museum before being shot and wounded.

The latest shooting comes weeks ahead of the first round of France's two-stage presidential election, in which security is one of the main issues on voters' minds.

“We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby,” witness Franck Lecam said.

“We are all outside the airport, about 200 metres from the entrance,” the 54-year-old Lecam said.

C and C Marine

“There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled.”

The soldier from whom the man took the weapon was a part of Operation Sentinelle, deployed after the January 2015 Paris attacks.

It involves some 7,000 troops of whom roughly half are deployed in the Paris region. They are charged with guarding religious sites which could be targets of terror attacks as well as airports, railway stations and tourist spots.

A notice was posted on the Paris airports authority website urging passengers not to travel to Orly.

Budget airlines easyJet said in a statement that “like all other airlines” it expected interruptions and flight delays, adding that 46 of its flights were due to fly in and out of the airport on Saturday.

On Thursday, a letter bomb exploded at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund, injuring a secretary who suffered burns to her hands and face.

French President Francois Hollande called it an “attack”, saying it showed the country was “still targeted”.

“All this leads me to justify the state of emergency” that has been in effect since November 2015, Hollande said.

The Paris letter bomb coincided with a school shooting in the southern town of Grasse that left around 10 people injured and rattled nerves.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

Thats excellent. Good to are Thailand is moving forward. It would be easy job for Thailand to catch all bad guys in able to move forward. Anyhow, one ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor hears Ukraine embassy call for longer tourist stays

So, are the Ukrainians now going to get a different Thai Immigration 'time stay setting agreement', because they like the thai food and thai b...(Read More)

Phuket Governor hears Ukraine embassy call for longer tourist stays

"We focus on security of tourists"! Hmm, no comment!...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

"It was already broken". He's channeling Bart Simpsons there isn't he "I didn't do it. It was like that when I found it&quo...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

@ Marcher: There are 2 legs of law enforcement in Thailand, 1 leg for the thai, 1 leg for the foreigner. As a foreigner feeding bread to fish, oh boy...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

@swerv,I was surprised too.But at least someone deleted it now....(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

Nasa12,-the probe found...-This is from the article and it means that he never did anything wrong before he stole the pictures!Is it that hard to unde...(Read More)

Myanmar's 'smiling' Irrawaddy dolphins on brink of extinction

Our poor planet is under assault from all angles. What disgusts me is that fisherman, the people that rely on a healthy environment for their livelih...(Read More)

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

I hope this piece of crap never sees the outside world again for all the grief and suffering he has caused. All these "influential" people ...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

No nights in jail, court. Oh, he was young, Thai, and this was a misunderstanding! ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.