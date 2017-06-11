PHUKET: A man from Phang Nga escaped serious injury this morning (June 11) after his pickup truck slammed into a roadside tree in Srinsoonthorn, central Phuket, just after midnight.

Sunday 11 June 2017, 03:53PM

The driver, Adisak Jiradsukawat, 33, from Phang Nga, escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, near the Shell petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tha Reua, at 00.15am.

Lt Kaisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police and rescue workers arrived to find a white, four-door, Phuket-registered Toyota Revo pickup truck crashed into a tree, which had fallen across the road.

Rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality began cutting up the tree with chainsaws and removed it

Standing nearby was the driver Adisak Jiradsukawat, 33, from Khok Kloy, in Takua Thung, Phang Nga, who escaped with only minor injuries.

Mr Adisak told police that he was driving north away from Phuket Town when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the tree

He was taken to Thalang Police Station to be tested for alcohol, Lt Kaisorn reported. It has yet to ve be confirmed if Mr Adisak was charged with drunk driving.

However, he has already been charged with reckless driving, Lt Kaisorn confirmed.