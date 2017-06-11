Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Man escapes injury as pickup slams into tree

PHUKET: A man from Phang Nga escaped serious injury this morning (June 11) after his pickup truck slammed into a roadside tree in Srinsoonthorn, central Phuket, just after midnight.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 June 2017, 03:53PM

The driver, Adisak Jiradsukawat, 33, from Phang Nga, escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The driver, Adisak Jiradsukawat, 33, from Phang Nga, escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, near the Shell petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tha Reua, at 00.15am.

Lt Kaisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police and rescue workers arrived to find a white, four-door, Phuket-registered Toyota Revo pickup truck crashed into a tree, which had fallen across the road.

Rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality began cutting up the tree with chainsaws and removed it

Standing nearby was the driver Adisak Jiradsukawat, 33, from Khok Kloy, in Takua Thung, Phang Nga, who escaped with only minor injuries.

Mr Adisak told police that he was driving north away from Phuket Town when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the tree

He was taken to Thalang Police Station to be tested for alcohol, Lt Kaisorn reported. It has yet to ve be confirmed if Mr Adisak was charged with drunk driving.

However, he has already been charged with reckless driving, Lt Kaisorn confirmed.

 

 
Eagle | 12 June 2017 - 11:42:00

malczx7r,another great traffic adventure!Will we see a book with all your stories soon?Like:"Life and survival in Phukets traffic jungle"a thousand stories by Mal!

simon01 | 11 June 2017 - 18:52:23

Damn trees just jumping out and attacking slow, sober, careful drivers of Phuket. I am surprised they have not all be chopped down.

malczx7r | 11 June 2017 - 17:26:01

Kurt, unfortunately it's not just the ones with air between their ears, I once met a school teacher who was due to be promoted to head mistress, we went out for food, she was driving, I had a few beers, at the end of the night she said "you drive", I replied " I can't i've had a few drinks" she said "oh that's alright, everybody drives after drinking"

Kurt | 11 June 2017 - 16:12:09

Lucky us this thai gentleman hit a tree, and end his drive not at one of us.
Pity he could not use the thai excuse  'slippery road' as the road was dry.
Perhaps the car was doing something he didn't like?
Hahaha, this are simply not normal people. 
Hope never to meet them. They are dangerous. Should never be allowed to drive a car.

People with just air between their ears should not be allowed to drive a car.
That will make Thailand can upgrade from world bottom safety ranking to higher status. Yes?

Perhaps a bit 5E's, Smart and Thailand 4.0 upgrading in car driving lessons/examination training?
How about that?

