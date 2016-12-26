Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Man caught with meth haul bound for Phuket bus station

PHUKET: A policeman on patrol randomly inspected a man heading toward Phuket’s main bus station on Thepkrasattri Rd on Saturday morning (Dec 24) and found him possession of nearly 2,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills.

drugs, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 December 2016, 03:53PM

“I was driving past the Super Cheap store at about 6:50am when I saw a man with a backpack acting suspiciously,” reported Lt Preechapat Sungnoi of Phuket City Police.

Lt Preechapat stopped and searched the man, later identified as 23-year-old Sarawut Koraneesak.

He then searched Sarawut’s bag and found in 10 packages marked with the iconic Apple computer trademark.

“I opened one of the packets and found it contained 200 orange pills marked ‘WY’,” Lt Preechapat said.



Seven of the other packages were found to contain 198 pills each, and the remaining two packages were each found to contain 197 pills, bringing the total number of pills seized to 1,980.

Sarawut has been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

“During questioning, he told us that he was hired only to deliver the bag to the bus terminal, that’s all,” Lt Preechapat said.

“We are still investigating other details involved in this case,” he added.

 

 
