Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man arrested over Hong Kong subway fire, 17 injured

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said yestrady (Fab 10) that they have arrested a man for arson after a fire engulfed a subway train, injuring 17 people and triggering the evacuation of a major station during rush hour.

accidents, health, police, transport,

AFP

Saturday 11 February 2017, 09:21AM

Hong Kong rescue personnel remove an injured passenger after a fire broke out on the city’s subway system yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Handout via AFP
Hong Kong rescue personnel remove an injured passenger after a fire broke out on the city’s subway system yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: Handout via AFP

Videos showed chaos on the platform at Tsim Sha Tsui Station, with a cabin on fire and one man lying on the platform with his clothes ablaze as bystanders tried to help him.

“According to our preliminary investigations and the statements of the injured, we suspect there was a resident (who) had lit combustible agents,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer Yau Chi-on told reporters.

A government spokeswoman said that of the 17 injured, two were in a critical condition. Yau said the victims had suffered serious burns and inhaled harmful fumes.

Police said they had ruled out terrorism as a motive.

“We have arrested this person for committing arson,” Police District Commander Kwok Pak-chung told reporters, adding that the man was a 60-year-old surnamed Cheung.

“According to our investigation up until now, we believe this incident was related to the personal issues of one person, an independent incident. No information at this point shows that it was an act of terror or an attack targeting public transportation,” he said.

“When one of my colleagues brought one of the injured persons to the hospital, the person declared he was involved with the fire and that he had lit the fire,” Kwok said.

An unnamed police source told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that the man had said “burn you to death” before lighting a Molotov cocktail and catching on fire himself.

Photographs taken by passengers and circulating online showed people packed into a smoke-filled train cabin, and firemen rushing injured people out of the station in chaotic scenes.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

“One man was completely on fire, his long trousers became shorts... he crawled and fell, others helped to put out the fire,” eyewitness Ray Chau told the SCMP.

“That train journey felt particularly long,” he said. “There was nothing we could do but to inhale the smoke.”

Police cordoned off the entrance to the station where dozens of curious onlookers had gathered, some taking photos with their cellphones, an reporter said. A number of fire trucks and police vehicles lined the street.

Inside the station first-aid debris and empty water bottles were scattered on the floor.

The city’s leader Leung Chun-ying expressed his sympathy for those injured and called for a full investigation.

The incident is a rare occurrence in Asia’s finance hub, where the transport network is known for its safety and efficiency.

In 2004, 14 people were injured on the subway when a man started a fire in the city’s Admiralty Station during the morning rush hour.

Mass Transit Railway, the company which operates the city’s subway, said that trains were skipping Tsim Sha Tsui Station, which services a popular shopping and nightlife district.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

1: My complains are not about enforcing good thai laws, Eagle. 2: I appeal on enforcing thai laws, if not, than change them. 3: Don't give us al...(Read More)

Thai man, 24, in ICU following Phuket motorbike crash

There's a small side road right there where people routinley try to turn right across 4 lanes of main road traffic. I suspect that's the case ...(Read More)

Thai man, 24, in ICU following Phuket motorbike crash

Well, charges at least must filed against one of the parties. Seeing the PN photos at least 1 party was speeding, and head to head gives room for thi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

Kurt,every day you complain about some thai law.Now you want them to enforce the law regarding closing time Bangla Road.Many people will lose their bu...(Read More)

Phuket masseuse says wrongly convicted of theft, seeks help from Court of Appeal

if that Thai lady manage to clear her name, i hope her lawyer winn her case. there will be still a open account and a 10 year jailsentence to be sort ...(Read More)

Tourism figures forecast growth for 2017

Kurt,1.you did not read the article well.India is on the list!!!!2.I did not say that Italy,Sweden Switzerland are on the list.I mentioned Taiwan bein...(Read More)

Phuket masseuse says wrongly convicted of theft, seeks help from Court of Appeal

Another sad story. Sounds a bit like that lady teacher who served already prison time ( car accident, but not her car + witness saw a man) Thai pol...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

It's all a facade and all about the money. Just like many other 'issues' in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely

If Mr Keating had not accepted his guilt he would have been stuck in Phuket, unable to leave Thailand for a year or more waiting for a hearing. Sounds...(Read More)

Tourism figures forecast growth for 2017

The article is about the 19 countries, exempted of visa fees. India, Sweden, Italy, and Switzerland are not on that list of 19 countries. This for ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.