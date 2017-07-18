PHUKET: Kamala police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old man of unknown nationality on numerous charges of theft when he was found in possession of construction equipment and materials worth in the region of B1 million.

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 06:06PM

Kamala Police Chief Col Sukkasem Nakornwilai, Kamala Deputy Police Chief Lt Pramuan Jaikratop and village headman of Moo 5, Kamala Mr Krit Sariya arrested 30-year-old Mr Sadid Kunlit, nicknamed “Abu Bak” at his home on Soi 9 between Patong and Kamala.

Police arrived at the Sadid’s home yesterday (July 17) to find hundreds of construction tools and materials including steel cutters, hammers, welding machines, gas cylinders and circular saws, Deputy police chief Lt Pramuan Jaikratop told The Phuket News today (July 18).

According to Lt Pramuan, the discovery was made after they received a report of theft of construction equipment from a nearby workers camp.

“We had CCTV footage of him, and the photos were sent to a Line group which included the village headmen and officials in Kamala who were able to identify him due to his three-wheel motorbike,” he said.

Mr Sadid drove the motorcycle regularly to collect garbage in the area, Lt Pramuan said.

“He’s done it many times, at various locations. In Kamala he committed three burglaries. He also stole from Kathu, Wichit and Koh Kaew areas. The items were stolen in the last two months. Some of it was being sold,” said Lt Pramuan.

“He was charged with committing burglary during night time by breaking and entering,” said Lt Pramuan.

“We are currently investigating the other thefts,” he added.