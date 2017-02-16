Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Malaysia police arrest second woman over N. Korea killing

MALAYSIA: Malaysian police probing the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader on today (Feb 16) arrested a second woman over the spy novel-style assassination Seoul said was carried out by Pyongyang agents.

AFP

Thursday 16 February 2017, 02:30PM

Malaysian police have confirmed the detention of a second suspect in the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
Malaysian police have confirmed the detention of a second suspect in the killing of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP

A woman with an Indonesian passport was taken into custody overnight, a police statement said, and was being quizzed along with a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman detained yesterday (Feb 15).

The two women were arrested separately by detectives trying to get to the bottom of the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged playboy brother of Kim Jong-Un.

South Korean intelligence chiefs say he was poisoned by North Korean agents as he walked through Kuala Lumpur International Airport on his way to board a flight for Macau.

The portly 45-year-old had some kind of liquid sprayed in his face after being set upon by two women, Malaysian police have said.

He was rushed to hospital suffering from a seizure, but was dead before he got there.

CCTV images that emerged in Malaysian media, purportedly of one of the suspects, showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters “LOL” emblazoned on the front.

Several more arrests were expected throughout the day, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim told national Malaysian news agency Bernama.

The first suspect, named as Doan Thi Huong, had been expected to appear in court this morning, but Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat said that officers had obtained a seven-day remand order for her and for Indonesian passport holder Siti Aishah, aged 25.

Kim’s body was today being held at Kuala Lumpur Hospital following an autopsy, the results of which have not yet been released.

North Korea had objected to the post-mortem examination being carried out, a senior Malaysian official familiar with the investigation said.

“But we told them to follow Malaysia’s laws,” he added.

Malaysian media cited unnamed senior sources as saying North Korea had requested the body, but Abdul Samah said yesterday that nobody had come forward and that it would remain in the morgue until it was claimed.

An official at the morgue said they had no indication who would claim the body or when.

But North Korean embassy officials were seen visiting the hospital’s forensics department in a diplomatic vehicle yesterday afternoon and again overnight.

If confirmed, the assassination, which analysts said could have been ordered over reports Kim was readying to defect, would be the highest-profile death under the watch of the North’s young leader Kim Jong-Un.

 

 
