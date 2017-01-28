Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Making an Italian connection: Brand Connect Asia lands renowned Zenato

PHUKET: Local beverage distributor Brand Connect Phuket, a subsidiary of Brand Connect Asia, has recently inked a deal with premium Italian winemaker Zenato for exclusive distribution rights in Phuket. Managing Director of Brand Connect Phuket, David Ghani, says securing the Zenato account over local wine specialist Wine and Taste was a boon for the young company, established in 2013, which has been steadily growing its portfolio of brands.

Mark Knowles

Sunday 29 January 2017, 10:00AM

“Wine and Taste did an excellent job with Zenato in the Phuket market. We appreciate all the work that they did with the brand previously and we are looking forward to taking the brand to the next level. Zenato is a great addition to our growing portfolio of premium wine brands,” said Mr Ghani.

Mr Ghani said that landing the Zenato account continues the company’s recent string of successful brand acquisitions. Last year Brand Connect Phuket secured distribution rights for several big spirit makers including the Branca Portfolio (Fernet Branca, Branca Menta, Carpano) and Beluga Vodka. They have also won the rights for several winemakers such as Gaja Ca Marcanda and Bruno Paillard Champagne and have secured contracts with premium hotels Trisara and Outrigger to supply their house-pour spirits.

“Brand Connect Phuket was initially set up to take advantage of the lack of premium, niche spirits brands available on the island. The spirits business globally has moved on from your standard commercial brands to more hand-crafted spirits and small batch luxury products,” said Mr Ghani.

“As we grew more familiar with the island, it became apparent that the wine market had also become quite stagnant and there was a clear opportunity to innovate and breathe new life into the industry,” he added.

The Zenato deal was announced during a recent visit to Phuket by Nadia Zenato, who heads up the brand’s global sales and marketing efforts. Ms Zenato said she was pleased to be partnering with Brand Connect Phuket and its partner importer GFour Fine Wines and Spirits, who she said are well positioned to promote both their premium and entry-level wines on the island.

“I think our wines can really grow in this market. They (Brand Connect Phuket) are people that really know about Italian wines, about our story and our culture,” she said.

During her recent visit to Phuket, Ms Zenato hosted a wine dinner at the Pullman Arcadia to showcase the brand’s range of wines to consumers, media and the local hospitality industry.

“I think events like these are important, I try to transmit our passion, our story, so they can promote the wines with their customers,” she said.

“We are a truly family business, my father started it in 1960, my brother is the head winemaker, and I’m in charge of sales strategy and marketing.”

“My father passed away six years ago, he was a great teacher and we are carrying on the tradition, we have a nephew joining the business, so I am very positive about the future,” she added.

Zenato has 70 hectares of established vineyards in the Verona region of Northern Italy, just outside of Venice, and according to Ms Zenato, they are planting a further 20 hectares this year to increase their production capacity. The company exports 70% of its production and Ms Zenato said that Thailand in particular and Asia in general are a fast growing market for wine.

“We sell our wine in more than 60 countries and I’m sure that in two or three years Thailand will be an even more important market. Bangkok is changing quickly and so is Hanoi, so I believe there is a lot of possibility to grow here in the Asian market,” she said.

“The style of our wines is very adaptable to Asian food or Thai food, it’s not just for Italian food,” she added.

Mr Ghani said established “old-world” wine brands like Zenato are easier to market at a premium, because, despite their typically higher price tags, they have strong brand identity associated with quality and expertise.

“It’s definitely easier to sell premium old world wine, but a lot of the volume comes from the cheaper new-world wines. Rosé is the perfect wine for this climate so we hope sell a lot of Zenato’s Rosé.”

 

 
