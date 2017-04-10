Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Environment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mai Khao turtle release ceremony to take place on Songkran Day

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners, will be hosting the 8th annual Mai Khao Turtle Release, which is scheduled during the Songkran Festival on April 13, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2017, 09:30AM

The 8th Mai Khao Turtle Release will see 65 green turtles introduced their natural life in the Andaman Sea.
The 8th Mai Khao Turtle Release will see 65 green turtles introduced their natural life in the Andaman Sea.

The Thalang District Chief, Acting Sub Lt. Vigrom Wati and representatives from its business partners will be a guest of honour and be part of this Thai New Year celebration.

Furthermore, the Mai Khao Turtle Foundation also has organized the exclusive Turtle release programs on April 15 and 16 from 9 am-10 am together with IUCN for this year.

The event is supported by the Phuket Marine Biological Center and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Taking place on the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s beachfront, the 8th Mai Khao Turtle Release will see 65 green turtles introduced their natural life in the Andaman Sea, where they belong.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Sea turtles represent longevity in Thai culture and releasing animals to nature is believed to bring good luck to the participant.

Phuket residents and hotel guests are invited to join what promises to be a fun, family-oriented and inspirational experience. In doing so they will be helping to protect the area’s endangered turtle population.

Every B5,000 raised through donations and additional money raised during the event will go towards supporting the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners: the Phuket Marine Biological Centre’s injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and the Third Naval Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

For more information about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, please email: info@maikhaoturtlefoundation.com or call 076 338 000 ext. 3383

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

You can not follow how they follow them self up and nothing is changing supporting the tourism in a proper way the last years.After 6 months they move...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

OK Joe... former activity here, but no longer do it. In any case, I still stand by my assertions. Additionally, I also deal with it...although I do ...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

Well, here we have two ends of the time line yet with similar behaviors. The 17 year old reckless fool with that lack of consciousness and awareness ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Quote Ben Pendejo,March 20,11.25 Article Phuket Opinion Avoiding grief in breaking...:As I rent villas and look after guests!To bad if you cant rememb...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

R.I.P. Man , but where it`s the helmet ? to this unlucky man....(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Wow Joe12...I mean Eagle...you evidently have more time on your hands than I thought...and I'm flattered that you study all of my input here, but ...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Kurt,what a dumb comment.The screening process you talking about is a farce.Many people come wit fake passports and many people dont even have passpor...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Yes returning lost items to their owners is a routine normal action in the civilized world, here it's a miracle hence the song & dance. Eagle,...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

There have been no extra points for the past two seasons fazza....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

ed. in past seasons there was a extra bonus points if you got 10 out of 10, is that the case this season? so far this week i am 9 out of 9 just waitin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.