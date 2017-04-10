The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners, will be hosting the 8th annual Mai Khao Turtle Release, which is scheduled during the Songkran Festival on April 13, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

Monday 10 April 2017, 09:30AM

The 8th Mai Khao Turtle Release will see 65 green turtles introduced their natural life in the Andaman Sea.

The Thalang District Chief, Acting Sub Lt. Vigrom Wati and representatives from its business partners will be a guest of honour and be part of this Thai New Year celebration.

Furthermore, the Mai Khao Turtle Foundation also has organized the exclusive Turtle release programs on April 15 and 16 from 9 am-10 am together with IUCN for this year.

The event is supported by the Phuket Marine Biological Center and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Taking place on the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s beachfront, the 8th Mai Khao Turtle Release will see 65 green turtles introduced their natural life in the Andaman Sea, where they belong.

Sea turtles represent longevity in Thai culture and releasing animals to nature is believed to bring good luck to the participant.

Phuket residents and hotel guests are invited to join what promises to be a fun, family-oriented and inspirational experience. In doing so they will be helping to protect the area’s endangered turtle population.

Every B5,000 raised through donations and additional money raised during the event will go towards supporting the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and its partners: the Phuket Marine Biological Centre’s injured Turtle Rehabilitation Program and the Third Naval Area Command’s Turtle Hatchery Program.

For more information about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, please email: info@maikhaoturtlefoundation.com or call 076 338 000 ext. 3383