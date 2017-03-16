Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia

With Filipino cuisine cited as one of top food trends in 2017 by publications like New York Times and Bloomberg, Madrid Fusión Manila is poised to once again draw the world’s top chefs and food enthusiasts.

Thursday 16 March 2017, 09:11AM

Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia

This year’s theme, “Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet,” will explore how to transform gastronomy while respecting environmental limits and enhancing cultural traditions.

“As the world’s second largest archipelago with more than 7,107 tropical islands and thousands of rare and endemic species, the Philippines is an excellent venue for presentation and discussion of sustainable gastronomy,” said The Phillipines Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo.

The event will have three main components: The International Gastronomy Congress; Fusión Manila International Gastronomy Expo, and the month-long Flavours of the Philippines calendar of events.

The International Gastronomy Congress will be a platform for innovation to discuss the future of food. Speakers include some of the world’s best chefs like: Paco Pérez of the 2 Michelin Star restaurants Miramar and Enoteca (Spain) and 1 Michelin Star restaurant 5-Cinco (Germany);

Jordi Roca and Alejandra Rivas of the 3 Michelin Star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca, No. 2 (Spain); Régis Marcon of the 3 Michelin Star restaurant Régis and Jacques Marcon (France) and many more.

The Fusión Manila International Gastronomy Expo will showcase gourmet food and beverage products, ingredients, technologies, creative tableware, destination and lifestyle settings, and services. In keeping with the theme, the expo will also feature culinary tourism.

Flavours of the Philippines, a month-long calendar of gastronomic and cultural experiences will also take place.

There will be food festivals and fiestas, culinary tours and food trips, dinners with the stars, mall-wide food events, cook-fests and bar crawls, special Flavours of the Philippines menus in restaurants, gourmet and agri markets, trade fairs, and more.

Celebrated annually in Madrid since 2003, Madrid Fusión is considered one of the leading gastronomy gatherings in the world.

More information can be found at: www.madridfusionmanila.com

 

 
The Phuket News
