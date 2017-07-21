Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ Little Birds Clubs offer fun activities for young guests

Press Release

Friday 21 July 2017, 11:01AM

Mövenpick’s signature activity program takes flight at all kids’ clubs globally with a focus on cultural, family, culinary and environmentally-friendly experiences
Mövenpick’s signature activity program takes flight at all kids’ clubs globally with a focus on cultural, family, culinary and environmentally-friendly experiences

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is giving young guests a chance to spread their wings by introducing a unique program of fun and educational activities at its Little Birds Clubs around the world.

From cooking and dancing classes with a local twist, to eco trails, bird-watching and much more, children and their families are being invited to try an exciting roster of signature ‘Little Birds’ experiences, which complement the existing kids’ club activity schedules.

This one-of-a-kind Little Birds Club initiative is part of the recently-launched ‘Mövenpick Family’ program, which is designed to help parents focus on what really matters — creating family memories.

Targeting young guests aged two to 12, the Little Birds Club program, which is available at all Mövenpick properties with in-house kids’ clubs, focuses on five areas:

• Local flair activities to help young guests learn about the local culture through art, craft or music;

• Family activities that encourage parents and their children to have fun together such as dance classes or fitness challenges;

• Environmentally-friendly activities that promote the importance of protecting the planet, which are aligned to Mövenpick’s Corporate Social Responsibility program ‘Shine’;

• Cooking classes that provide fun food experiences, in line with Mövenpick’s culinary heritage, and promote the new Power Bites healthy kids’ menu;

• A library packed full of children’s books, which young guests can borrow and read in their hotel room at their leisure.

These experiences are both authentic and fun, with many stand out examples found at Mövenpick properties around the world.

At Mövenpick’s Little Birds Clubs in Asia, activity highlights include a visit to the organic garden followed by Thai cooking classes at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket; folding coconut leaves into animal shapes at Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket; an ‘adopt-a-plant’ initiative and Ukelele guitar lessons at Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu; and traditional Balinese ying kite making plus basic Balinese language lessons at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali.

In North Africa, Little Birds experiences range from Nubian dancing and henna tattoo painting at Mövenpick Resort Aswan and Bedouin-inspired arts and crafts at Mövenpick Resort Taba, both in Egypt, to using recycled materials to design toys, plus garden tours at Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi Marrakech, Morocco.

In Jordan, Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba is teaching children Arabian Dabke dance steps, offering live sand art demonstrations and educating them about Red Sea marine life, while at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Tala Bay Aqaba, the action-packed itinerary includes organic garden tours, painting classes and the ‘Famolympics’ where all family members tackle pool and beach obstacle courses together.

Properties in the Middle East are also on board, with young guests treated to beachside bird-watching at Mövenpick Beach Resort Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and arts and crafts sessions at Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai.

And at Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart in Germany, kids are invited into the property’s kitchen for a journey of discovery. The ‘Mini Kitchen’ experience immerses them in a culinary world where they learn about local ingredients, cooking styles and the service traditions of their destination.

The Little Birds Club is one of five new facets of the ‘Mövenpick Family’ program. The other four are: special room discounts; the Power Bites healthy kids’ menu; complimentary on-demand baby essentials; and other amenities and services ranging from kids’ TV channels to babysitting.

 

For more details about the family experiences being offered at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts worldwide, visit www.movenpick.com/family

 

 
