TENNIS: British International School, Phuket (BISP) is pleased to announce that the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT), Under His Majesty’s Patronage, is holding the LTAT Tennis Championship at the school’s facilities on January 7-8, 2017.

Monday 19 December 2016, 10:27AM

There will be around 300 tennis players and visitors at BISP for the tournament.

“BISP is honoured and proud to be hosting its first LTAT ranking event for both boys and girls, from 8 years through to 18 years,” said BISP RPT Tennis Academy Head Coach Lee Austrin. “Our tennis players are very fortunate to have this event on their doorstep and we hope to host many more in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome the LTAT to BISP, and look forward to an exciting weekend of tennis,” added BISP School Manager Dr Nares Pantaratorn.

With events open to 8 and Under, 10 and Under, 12 and Under, 14 and Under, 16 and Under and 18 and Under, in both boys and girls categories, there will be around 300 tennis players and visitors at this very special tournament.

Learn more about the BISP RPT Tennis Academy at www.bisphuket.ac.th/tennis, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tennisphuket, or contact Head Coach Lee Austrin at: laustrin@bisphuket.ac.th