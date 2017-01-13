KANCHANABURI: A murdered young woman believed to be at the centre of a suspected love triangle died before she was buried in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district, according to an autopsy.

Friday 13 January 2017, 08:33AM

Sompit Traijandaeng holds a photo of her slain daughter, Suphaksorn Ponthaisong, at the Institute of Forensic Science yesterday (Jan 12). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The body of Suphaksorn Ponthaisong, 28, was found buried at a deserted resort in Muang district on Wednesday (Jan 11), almost a month after she was reported missing. The Institute of Forensic Science confirmed yesterday (Jan 12) that the body was that of Ms Suphaksorn, based on a DNA test.

Maj Gen Pornchai Suthirakhun, chief of the institute, said the initial autopsy also indicated Ms Suphaksorn died of asphyxiation. She did not have severe wounds to her body.

The preliminary examination shows she died before she was buried as no earth or sand was found in her lungs, Maj Gen Pornchai said, adding the victim was believed to have been killed a little more than a week ago.

Work is also underway to determine whether Ms Suphaksorn was sexually abused, he added.

An arrest warrant was issued against Col Amnuay Pongsawat, superintendent of Baan Pong Police Station in Ratchaburi, who was alleged to be the woman’s love rival. He is in custody.

Ms Suphaksorn’s father, Mr Boonchu, said earlier his daughter was dating Kannikar Krumrum, a 38-year-old restaurant singer, who also had an intimate relationship with Col Amnuay.

Six other suspects for whom warrants were issued are Ms Kannikar, Lt Chaiyuth Benjachart, 41; Phanumet Meela, 34; Samart Saengsin, 50; Phumithat Piboonsawat, 24; and Niwat Suaythong, 32.

Police took Mr Niwat and Mr Phumithat to re-enact their alleged crimes yesterday in front of Ms Suphaksorn’s apartment in Phetkasem Soi 116 in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district, where she was believed to have been abducted.

According to police, Mr Niwat drove a pickup truck to cut in front of a motorcycle driven by Ms Suphaksorn, causing the bike to fall. Mr Phanumet and Lt Chaiyuth got out of the pickup and put Ms Suphaksorn in the vehicle, police said. They placed the victim’s motorcycle by the side of the road to ward off suspicion. Mr Phumithat and Mr Phanumet sat either side of the victim inside the pickup, which travelled to Kanchanaburi on Highway 116, police said.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) Chief Sanit Mahathavorn said Mr Niwat and Mr Phumithat confessed to conspiring to kidnap Suphaksorn. The two were taken to re-enact the crime. The crime re-enactment matches action seen in footage from CCTV.

Lt Gen Sanit said the victim was locked up in a house belonging to one of the suspects in Kanchanaburi for two days. A police source said she was held in Mr Samart’s house. Lt Gen Sanit said it was likely that more accomplices were involved and evidence is being gathered to seek warrants for their arrests.

The MPB chief said it cannot be confirmed whether Col Amnuay himself took part in the kidnapping and killing of the victim, but at this stage, he was believed to have been the mastermind behind the murder.

Lt Gen Sanit said Col Amnuay admitted he had a problem with Ms Suphaksorn, but had only asked others to threaten her.

Police are looking at jealousy and money problems as motives.

The perpetrators had tried to abduct Ms Suphaksorn several times until they succeeded on Dec 13.

Read original story here.