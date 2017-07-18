Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Looking for restaurant staff

THB To be discussed

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 03:01PM

Sutai Kitchen are looking for the following roles: - Head Chef - Commis Chef - Waiting Staff - Steward - Maintenance/Gardener
Contact details
Person : Olly James
Address : 110/221 Moo 3, T Cherngtalay, A Thalang, Phuket, 83110
Phone : 0612153710
Website : www.sutaiphuket.com
Location

 
