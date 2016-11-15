PHUKET: Hundreds of people queued outside the Treasury Office in Phuket Town yesterday (Nov 14) to obtain four special coins commemorating the life and achievements of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 02:57PM

The special coins commemorate four specific events:

1) 50 years of the Royal Rainmaking Project (on November 14, 2005);

2) the late HM King Bhumibol’s 80th birthday on December 5, 2007;

3) the late HM King Bhumibol becoming the first recipient of the Humanitarian Soil Scientist award for his dedication to soil resource management, awarded by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) on April 16, 2012;

4) the late HM King Bhumibol receiving the Agricola Medal from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

The first three commemorative coins are available as a set for B60, while the fourth is available separately for B20.

However, people may choose to obtain a set of three commemorative coins or the Agricola alone – but not both, one staffer at the Phuket Treasury office told The Phuket News.

“Yesterday we sold 1,400 coins in total,” the official said.

“Phuket has 7,000 of these coins in stock and from today (Nov 15) we will have only 1,000 coins available each day,” the official added.

Apparently only 500 coins will be available each morning and 500 each afternoon until the office runs out.

“We are not sure how many more days we will sell these coins, but so far we have had many people want to purchase these coins,” the officer said.

“Once we are out of stock, we cannot get these coins anymore, so if you come in today or tomorrow you still have a good chance to get one,” she said.