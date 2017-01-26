Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

London Welsh kicked out of pro rugby

RUGBY UNION: Cash-strapped London Welsh were kicked out of professional rugby union on Tuesday (Jan 24) and removed immediately from England’s second-tier Championship.

AFP

Thursday 26 January 2017, 12:02PM

Chief Executive Officer of Fitness First and England Rugby 2015 Chairman, Andy Cosslett. Photo: Andrew Cowie/AFP
Chief Executive Officer of Fitness First and England Rugby 2015 Chairman, Andy Cosslett. Photo: Andrew Cowie/AFP

England’s governing Rugby Football Union (RFU) said the club’s “untenable” position left it with little alternative given London Welsh’s failure to provide it with sufficient assurances about its finances.

Monday (Jan 23) saw a judge dismiss an attempt by British tax authorities to have London Welsh, once one of English rugby’s major teams, wound up after the club went into liquidation in December.

An earlier hearing was told the club owed more than £90,000 (B3.97 million) in tax.

London Welsh were granted a temporary licence that expired on January 21, with a new board asked to provide evidence of funds to pay creditors and a business plan.

But English rugby chiefs were unconvinced and RFU chairman Andy Cosslett said Tuesday: “It is deeply regrettable that we should arrive at this point, but with London Welsh in liquidation and unable to satisfy conditions to compete in The Greene King IPA Championship as a professional club, participation in the competition became untenable.

“We know this will be an extremely disappointing day for everyone connected with London Welsh, including players, staff and supporters, and the sadness at the loss of this club from the professional ranks will be shared throughout the game.”

Founded by a group of Welshmen living in London in 1885, London Welsh’s greatest days came more than 40 years ago.

They supplied seven players to the victorious 1971 British and Irish Lions squad in New Zealand, a figure that remains a record for the number of players from one club in a Lions squad.

London Welsh greats John Dawes, JPR Williams, Gerald Davies, John Taylor and Mervyn Davies all starred for Wales during their golden era of the 1970s.

But the club, now in English rugby’s second-tier Championship, had two disastrous one-season stays in the elite Premiership.

These coincided with an ill-fated three-year spell in Oxford where they moved when their long-standing home of Old Deer Park in Richmond, southwest London – to which they have since returned – was deemed unsuitable for top-flight rugby.

Tuesday’s decision does not affect the status of London Welsh Amateur RFC, which will continue as a voting member of the RFU.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

correction: .. But never in favor of you, the tourist....(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Oh, and on Phuket you can get a lucky draw, can have a 81 year old tuk tuk driver, driving through a road police office, perhaps thinking it was a gas...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Mhh, anyway, this time not the whole of China, but the whole of cyber-India know/learn what is wrong with the thai bus standards. Great anti thai tra...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Wat Chalong is in Moo 8. Very much doubt that the Poo Yai Bahn from Moo 6 would respond....(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Rorii, Yes, a while ago I red something that these thai busses are 'copy cats' of european foreign busses, but to be able to skip legal right ...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Kurt, I'm not sure, a few years ago, but the Minister for Transport admitted most of these buses were illegal, even by Thai standards, as they wer...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

At what hight level is the actual 'weight centerpoint' of these high thai busses? Are these busses steep hill/bends designed? Are thai drive...(Read More)

Chinese tourist arrested poaching parrotfish

Good job. Based on Chinese law, any Chinese caught breaking the law while outside China will be deported back to China and face charges in a Chine...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

The concrete barrier at kata hill ( patak road) is a very good thing. I am sure it saved us many accidents and electric powerless hours already. Per...(Read More)

Chinese tourist arrested poaching parrotfish

Eagle "Kurt,for me you are just a coward who is using the anonymity of the Internet," so, is "Eagle" your real name, or have you j...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.