GOLF: Both national and local champions are to provide the Asian Development Tour (ADT) talents with a stern test at the Singha Phuket Open, which starts tomorrow (May 25), as new Asian Tour champion Rattanon Wannasrichan aims for back-to-back wins, and local boy Napat “Toy” Paramacharoenroj looks to go one step further following his recent win at the 11th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final.

Wednesday 24 May 2017, 10:34AM

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan hits a shot during the third round of the Thailand Open at the Thai Country Club in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Lakatos/A

Rattanon, who won the Thailand Open last Sunday (May 21), will headline the ADT event alongside ADT Order of Merit leader Brett Munson of the United States and Martin Dive of Australia, ranked second on the Merit rankings.

Thailand’s Jakraphan Premsirigorn, Panuwat Muenlek, Steve Lewton of England and Oskar Arvidsson of Sweden, who are all ranked inside the top-10 on the Order of Merit will also feature in theB2 million event being staged at the Laguna Golf Phuket.

John Michael O’Toole of the United States who finished tied-10 at the PGM Northport Glenmarie Championship in Malaysia and Janne Kaske of Finland are among the talented ADT members searching for a victory in the new event.

The 30-year-old Munson has enjoyed a good season so far on the ADT after finishing tied second in January and winning his second ADT title at the PGM CCM Seriemas Championship in Malaysia in February.

He hopes to continue his momentum at the Singha Phuket Open and extend his lead on the Order of Merit. If he stays inside the top-five on the final Merit rankings, he will be afforded with an Asian Tour card for 2018.

“The game has been feeling good since coming through the Qualifying School. I went back home and practised in the cold during my off season in winter last December. I am glad to be able to reap some rewards from it,” added Munson

Meanhile, Toy, the 15-year-old British International School, Phuket (BISP) student claimed an impressive victory at the 11th Faido Series Asia Grand Final in March, and this will be his first professional full start after qualifying through his Faldo win.

Toy made his way to final, held at Laguna Lăng Cô in Danang, Vietnam, after recovering brilliantly from a nightmare start to claim victory in the inaugural Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South 2016, held in September last year.

“We would like to wish Toy all the best and anybody wishing to support him is welcome to attend the event,” said Oliver Bates of the BISP Golf Academy.

The Singha Phuket Open is co-sanctioned between the ADT and the All Thailand Golf Tour. By featuring on the ADT schedule, the event will receive Official World Golf Ranking status, with the winner of each tournament receiving a minimum six points and the top-six players and ties earning points on a sliding scale.