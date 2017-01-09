Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Little respite for ravaged Central, South

SOUTH: Thirteen provinces in the lower Central region and the South have been warned to brace for more possible flash floods as heavy rain is forecast over the next day or so, according to the Meteorological Department.

disasters, military, marine, weather,

Bangkok Post

Monday 9 January 2017, 09:24AM

Surat Thani residents forced from their homes sleep outside a Lotus mini-mart, which provided flood victims with free food. Photo: Post Today
Surat Thani residents forced from their homes sleep outside a Lotus mini-mart, which provided flood victims with free food. Photo: Post Today

Outbreaks of heavy to very heavy rain are forecast for the 13 provinces from today (Jan 9) until tomorrow (Jan 10) as an active low pressure cell over the Andaman Sea and the west coast of the South moves north slowly into the Gulf of Martaban and Myanmar, according to the weather bureau.

The 13 provinces are Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the lower Central region, and Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the South.

People should be prepared for severe weather conditions and possible flash floods caused by forest run-off from now until tomorrow, and should closely follow weather forecast updates.

A strong northeast monsoon still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing waves of up to 2-3 metres high in the Gulf and Andaman Sea.

All vessels should proceed with caution, and small boats should remain ashore for the next few days.

According to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, the floods have ravaged 10 provinces in the region since the New Year, with the situation starting to ease in Yala and Ranong.

More than 958,000 people have been affected, with 19 people killed and one missing.

In Songkhla, fourteen of the 16 districts of the southern provinces have been declared flood disaster areas. Only Na Thawi and Thepha districts were spared the designation.

The air force deployed a C-130 military transport aircraft to carry relief items, essentials, food, drinking water and flat-bottomed boats to Wing 56 based in Songkhla where they were distributed to flood victims, particularly in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Cha-uat district which is among the areas hardest hit by floods.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, while floodwater levels remained high in some districts on the outskirts – such as Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Chalerm Prakiat, Phra Phom, Tham Phannara, Nop Phi Tham, and Sichon – flood levels began to recede in the provincial municipality, with road surfaces becoming visible.

The main roads in central Nakhon Sri Thammarat – Ratchadamnoen and Pattanakarn Khukwang roads – were opened to all types of vehicles, though some communities were still submerged in 50-centimetre-high water.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

Government agencies and private companies yesterday (Jan 8) set up kitchens at several locations and cooked food for flood victims.

Rawadee Hotel in Muang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat has also provided free accommodation for flood victims.

Capt Apichart Tinnaluck, head of a water-propelling operation unit based in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, said huge waves forced the navy’s giant dock landing ship, HTMS Angthong, to dock at a port of Songkhla, instead of a port at Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Pak Panang district as originally planned.

From Songkhla, a total of 50 water-propelling boats were unloaded from the ship and carried on trucks to Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Hua Sai and Pak Panang districts to support the draining of floodwater to the sea.

Each boat has the capacity of propelling 24 cubic metres of water per minute, Capt Apichart added.

In Trang, Governor Siripat Pattakul alerted flood-prone areas along the Banthat mountain range in Muang, Huai Yot, Na Yong, Yan Ta Khao, Palian districts, and those living on islands and near high hills, of possible forest run-off and mudslides as heavy rain had continued unabated in the province.

While flooding in most areas in Trang began to recede, floods remained high in areas along the banks of the Trang River as they took in water from upstream locations.

In Chumphon, Watjana Watjanakupt, head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the flood situation in Lang Suan district was still critical, with flood levels as high as one metre in low-lying areas, which was affecting local morale. At this stage, cooked food is the most essential for flood victims, she said, adding that more than 47,000 people in Chumphon have been affected.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said yesterday that the Interior Ministry has contacted the Comptroller-General’s Department to quickly allocate an additional budget of B50 million each to the flooded southern provinces.   

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I am puzzled why professional thai drivers fall asleep while driving. Must have something to do with the thai brain and mind setting. It not happens...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

@ simon01: We all upset about reading this story. However, it is the thai way of 'doing' transport, transport done by uneducated drivers wit...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I wonder whether if there had been a proper public transport service available in phuket this death could have been avoided. The taxi driver wouldn...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

My number of comments are not your business, khun swerv. Don't focus your obsessions on me. You just should inform all readers here finally ab...(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

Geez, but you guys commenting on here are a bunch of sourpuss, negative people!...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I am sorry but a crime like this is nothing short of pre meditated murder. This guy should be in jail for the next 30 years and 10,000,000 compensati...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

When was the last compulsory medical check up of this taxi driver? What is the driving time record book of this taxi driver showing? Drugs, alcohol ...(Read More)

Phuket business consortium vows Singapore-style bus network within five years

Andy: Why have you referred to me regarding this article? I have not commented as i have been busy with other things. Why do you and others think tha...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

Kurt: Is it necessary to keep commenting on a story? This one alone you have already commented 3 times. I can't work out what you are waffling ab...(Read More)

347 accused of cheating in police exam

Of course this is not the first group of 347 cheaters who like to join the RTP. It just becomes public now. How many did join the RTP like wise in th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.