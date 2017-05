Start From: Sunday 21 May 2017, 09:00AM to Sunday 21 May 2017, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Lions Club of Phuket Pearl invites you to join our CHAIRITY BOWLING COMPETITION at Big C Supercenter. If you can't join us but want help activity then you can make a donation. All funds collected from activity are for projects that help children in need. Join us, register your team or donation: Lion Igor Protasov - 082-4440555 igor@thai-bd.com Lion Vilaiwan Dienel - 081-3971567

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket and Live89.5