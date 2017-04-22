Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Lions bring clear vision to inmates

Lions Club of Phuket Pearl, in collaboration with Phuket Provincial Hospital and Phuket Vision Centre, recently paid a visit to Phuket Provincial Prison, where they provided eye checks for 105 female inmates and provided free eye-glasses to 94 of them.

charity,

Anton Makhrov

Sunday 23 April 2017, 10:00AM

Two of the women needed eye surgery, which was also provided free of charge.

In carrying out the eye healthcare visit, eye-glass frames were provided by Lions Club Medico de France and Lions Club Fairlop, London.

The lenses in the glasses provided were ordered by Lions Club of Phuket Pearl and manufactured individually for each woman.

The Phuket Provincial Prison visit, conducted on April 10, followed an initial visit held over February 16-17 as part of the Lions Club of Phuket Pearl’s yearly program “Sight First”.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“Many inmates screened during that visit were found to have issues with their sight so we will produce glasses for them. Big thanks to Khun Yothin and his Vision Centre team for their cooperation,” the club reported on its official Facebook page.

“On the second day of the February visit, our club visited the prison again for deep scanning and issuing of eye medication.

“One operation on an inmate’s eye was made right there. Big thanks for the support and professionalism of Dr Buddha and her team of nurses from the OrBorJor (Phuket Provincial) Hospital,” the club noted.

“Of course big thanks to Khun Patchara Kongsukjira, who was very helpful with the organisation of the activity. We Serve!” it added in its post.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.