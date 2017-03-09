Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Lifestyle broadside: Phuket Rendezvous widens scope of stylish attractions

PHUKET: The monthly Grow Boating event at Royal Phuket Marina (RPM) earned its name last Friday night (Mar 3) when brothers Olivier and Gael Burlot of Asia RendezVous , organisers of the Singapore RendezVous, laid down their plans for bringing 10,000 visitors to the Phuket RendezVous yachting expo to be held at RPM on Jan 4-7, 2018.

marine, tourism, economics,

Chris Husted

Thursday 9 March 2017, 10:55AM

A model at the Singapore Rendezvous encouraged visitors to take photos and promote the event through Instagram.
A model at the Singapore Rendezvous encouraged visitors to take photos and promote the event through Instagram.

The plan is to feature up to 40 boats on display in the water, a superyacht hub offshore, more than 80 displays by exhibitors and a clear focus on lifestyle and the visitors’ experience.

“The format must be comprehensive. We cannot present just boats and expect people to come,” said Olivier.

To this 12 property companies have already signed up and supercars and classic cars will feature prominently.

“Our events in China and Singapore have shown a huge growth in popularity in supercars. The obvious next step up for people with a strong interest in supercars and classic cars is a private yacht,” Olivier explained.

Also lined up to to be featured at the Phuket RendezVous are business jet and private helicopter sales and services, he added.

“But it must be much more than this. Hospitality is important, and we are in talks with Anantara, Kata Rocks and Sri Panwa. Fashion and jewellery must feature as this is a clear aspect of lifestyle choices, and this goes right down to art and live jazz on the boardwalk to deliver an experience for visitors that goes beyond just a boat show,” Olivier said.

“The target is 10,000 visitors, audited. We are gradually aiming for attendance to be 60% Thai and 40% foreigners,” he added.

Beyond the sheer numbers, high net worth individuals (HNWI) from Greater China, Singapore and across Southeast Asia will be specifically targeted for interest in the show.

“After Bangkok last month, we will be taking the message outside, with press conferences to be held in Hong Kong and Singapore,” Olivier said.

“Also, for two months leading up to the Singapore Rendezvous in October there will be space at the Raffles Marina dedicated to promoting Thailand and the Phuket Rendezvous,” he added.

Andy Dowden, one of the founders of the original Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), now reborn as the Phuket Rendezvous (see story here), was plain in his explanation for the shift.

“It’s no secret that we have had competition from other boats shows, one in particular, which receives support from the government, which made things difficult,” he said.

“This made it clear that we needed to take a fresh look at what we offer. I think it needed it for two to three years and you (participants) have been telling me that – so this is what we’re going to do.”

Gulu Lalvani, founder and CEO of Royal Phuket Marina, which was home to PIMEX for 12 years, was plain in his choice.

“I had two other boat show organisers, who hold large boat shows in the Med, wanting to take on this show, but my choice is with Olivier and Gael. I have known them for 15 years. They have been in the region more than 20 years. They know the area, they know what’s on off and they know what people want.

“I had a choice. I chose them for a reason, with Andy Dowden as part of the team,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Shocked by the worldwide commotion-Kurt,do you really believe the nonsense you telling here.Do you really think someone cares about this case outside ...(Read More)

Is the Phuket Airport bus still running to Patong?

I took the Airport Express two days ago. The driver took my 200 baht but dropped me off in Patong. He didn't want to go on to Karon or Kata. I'...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures

In Colorado USA, I have an "Off Grid" solar system. When illuminated by the sun it is capable of bypassing the batteries and supplying ove...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

@ Farangswed:. Yup, as I predicted, coming Songkran everything at Phuket beaches will be back to as it was 3 years ago with Songkran 2014. The money...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 300 Kilos ivory seized, Soi Dog film, Thailand torture || March 8

Yes, sun loungers and umbrellas should be allowed everywhere on all Phuket beaches. ...(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

Beach mafia...Bit like the USA, Italy, Senegal, Iraq, Yemen to name just a few. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Hehe yeah right 2 rows today they have 5 rows & military just passing ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

Rorii,weird and respectless your comment.{ol cha cha}.Sadly the PN supports this in publishing it....(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

They really do love murder, torture, corruption and mafia in Thailand. These words come up every day and pretty much sums up Thai media....(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

@ Nasa, Of course, 10% means nothing here. 'Feeding families' culture goes with a minimum of 30%. And than continuing crabbing for more %%, ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.