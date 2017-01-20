Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Liberty Media shareholders approve F1 acquisition plan

FORMULA ONE: Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula One moved a further step forward on Tuesday (Jan 17) as stockholders green lighted a bid that values the world’s premier motor racing brand at $8 billion.

transport,

AFP

Sunday 22 January 2017, 04:00PM

Liberty has been in the race for F1 for three years. Photo: AFP
Liberty has been in the race for F1 for three years. Photo: AFP

At the meeting in Englewood, Colorado, stockholders approved a proposal on issuing of shares related to the deal, which was announced in September, and approved the renaming of Liberty’s media group to “Liberty Formula One Group”.

The deal must still be approved by Formula One’s governing body, the International Automobile Federation, but Liberty said it expects it to be finalised by the end of March.

US billionaire John Malone’s Liberty announced in September it had struck an agreement to buy out Formula One’s parent company from CVC Capital, and had already acquired a minority stake of 18.7 per cent.

On Tuesday in a statement the company said stockholders approved a proposal relating to the issuance of shares in connection with the acquisition, and a proposal approving a name change from the “Media Group” to the “Formula One Group”.

The takeover will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights.

Formula One-branded merchandise also brings in millions, but some F1 teams are plagued by financial problems and the sport has limited activity in the social and digital media platforms crucial to courting the next generation of fans.

In September Liberty said it would keep long-time Formula One mastermind Bernie Ecclestone, 86, but it also said it would install 21st Century Fox vice chairman Chase Carey as the sport’s new chairman.

Carey – eased out of power by a change of succession at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp – has a proven record in expansive sport-media growth, and expertise in the value and exploitation of sports rights, notably in the US market.

The 20-race 2017 Formula One season gets underway in Australia on March 26 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

Carey said in September that he and Liberty were excited by the prospects in “developing markets” in the Americas and Asia, but stressed that the “established markets – the home and foundation of Formula One in Europe – are of critical importance.”

The takeover has already been welcomed by teams, with heavyweight McLaren calling it “a positive step”.

While the FIA must still formally approve the deal, president Jean Todt said in September that the governing body welcomes the investment “by a company that has such a broad portfolio of sports, media and entertainment businesses.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dengue vaccine launched in Phuket

Questions and Answers on Dengue Vaccines: What is the current status of dengue vaccine development? There is a growing public health need for effe...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Unless your wife and child put their own money in (not money that you gave them), they are nominees, which is illegal. Also, if you have made them sig...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

ChristySweet: There are a number of very good foreign architects in Phuket and Thailand. They are not in violation of the FBA code however any drawing...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Christy: You seem to be confused. My wife does not own the land, my company does. As previously stated i control the shares which is perfectly legal. ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 29, dies 3 days after being hit by motorbike when crossing Phuket road

Look at this Road. There are not even safe sidewalks. How in heaven must people cross.? Locals and Tourists. ZEBRA crossings,do NOT work in Thailand. ...(Read More)

Four arrested, kratom and cash seized during raid on Phuket Town community

Can we finally sit down, and discuss how prohibition of any type (drugs, abortion, etc.) has, literally, NEVER 'worked' efficiently and/or in ...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

In principal it sounds like a good idea having a park for the people, which hopefully will be enjoyed by tourists too. The important matter is that o...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Joe 12 your comments don't do you any favours, Swerv it's taken you a while to understand what everyone is trying to tell you, that is you can...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Ha ha, Swerv and Joe12 who are always making derogatory comments about others have shown themselves to be clueless once again, this time about Thai la...(Read More)

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

Kid had the mentality of a cave man. Beating an man to death...for a freeking haircut. This is hopefully the last act this monster performs in publi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.