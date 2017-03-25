Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Lewis Hamilton dominates Australian Friday practice

FORMULA ONE: Mercedes has quashed all rumours of its demise by setting fearsome headline times during yesterday’s (Mar 24) practice at the Australian Grand Prix.

technology, transport,

Michael Lamonato

Saturday 25 March 2017, 09:21AM

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton powers through a corner during the first practice session for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne yesterday (Mar 24). Photo: Paul Crock/AFP
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton powers through a corner during the first practice session for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne yesterday (Mar 24). Photo: Paul Crock/AFP

Lewis Hamilton led the way in both free practice sessions, culminating in a fastest time of 1:23.620 – 0.2 seconds faster than his pole position time at last year’s Melbourne race and more than half a second quicker than anyone else.

“It was 99% perfect,” said Hamilton. “We’ve shown good form so far on both the long and short runs, and we got every lap done that we wanted to.”

“We had a very good day overall,” agreed Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. “For the team it was one of the better Fridays.

“After having some question marks over testing in Barcelona, it was good to bounce back in that way.”

More concerning than the gap between Mercedes and the field, however, was the distance between Hamilton and his new teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas was off the Briton’s pace in both sessions to the tune of almost 0.6 seconds, a worrying sign for reigning world champion Nico Rosberg’s replacement.

“I definitely feel like I can make a step forward tomorrow,” said the Finn. “It’ll be a busy evening for us tonight looking through all the data to see where we can improve.

“It’s only practice, so tomorrow we’ll find out exactly where we are.”

While Mercedes’s practice advantage was indisputable, the competition behind the Silver Arrows was less clear cut, with Red Bull Racing and Ferrari taking it on terms to be the next-best team.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo sat 0.6 seconds behind Hamilton in third in the afternoon but fell back to more than a second behind in the evening, whereas Ferrari bounced from 1.1 seconds off the pace to being second best and half a second behind by the end of the day.

“I think we can still get more out of it,” Ricciardo said. “I think this morning was promising, and we tried a few things this afternoon and it’s fair to say they didn’t work as much as we’d have liked.

“We’ll probably go back a bit and then understand what we can do better for tomorrow.”

BIS

The Australian wasn’t so pessimistic to suggest Red Bull Racing was out of the running, but did say a fight at the front would rely on Hamilton failing to string together a perfect lap.

“I think Mercedes sure is quick, but it’s more Lewis than Valtteri – Valtteri at the moment looks like he’s in our group, the group with Ferrari.”

Vettel, who has widely tipped ahead of the grand prix to be the man to take the title fight Hamilton with his Ferrari SF70H, played down his team’s distance from the dominant Hamilton.

°People from outside always make up their own opinion — obviously we’ve been very happy at testing, the times looked good, but it doesn’t mean anything.

“You come here, that’s what matters.

“I think overall it’s been okay. The car doesn’t yet feel as good as it should and as it can, so I’m confident we can do something.”

The year’s first two practice sessions proved eventful despite limited running taking place during the first 90-minute session.

This season’s cars are billed as amongst the fastest ever, but drivers had to find the downforce limit around the slippery street circuit.

Jolyon Palmer exceeded the limits of his new Renault at the final turn, smashing the rear of his car against the barrier and ending his evening early.

Max Verstappen and Marcus Ericsson both had excursions on to the gravel – the former escaped with floor damage, the latter beached himself with just a handful of minutes left to run in the day.

Practice resumes on Saturday afternoon ahead of evening qualifying for the 2017 Formula One Australian Grand Prix. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket elephant camp accused of refusing to return stolen elephant

I think the poor elephant loses either way. Heartless elephant beaters in Surin, or heartless elephant beaters in Phuket...they're all heartless ...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

B400 fine as it only involves Thai and Myanmar....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

_BenPendejo- Much of what you sat is true. Based on the same logic, no Thais would be allowed to drive in the rain. It doesn’t matter what you ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

Ericlek64 and Foot...speak for yourself when considering how you think a beach should be managed. However, many of us realize that you simply cannot ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

It seems that mr MaAnn is a pain in the A.. of other Phuket government officials. Mr MaAnn is running his own law ignoring 'shop' under a fal...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, what planet do you live on? It took me 3 years to obtain a non restricted drivers licence, I went from Learner for 1 year, then provisional for...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors file complaint about payments to access Laem Singh Beach

Are this the same vendors charging park fees for every vehicle which arrive over there ? If zou not pay you find your vehicle damaged....(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

It is well reported that tourists are dis-proportionally involved in traffic accidents. The way of driving is quite different here from the west, an...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

eagle; yes i do agree some tourists "lose their heads" when they drive here but in general they should know how to drive to certain standard...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Pauly44,how can they have years of experience prior to getting a license.By driving without a license??...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.