Lets go to the Church on Sunday

Just a question: Are the offending structure of encroaching on Public land of paradise beach now gone?
Quite some time pass by since 12 may 2016.
M...(Read More)
The first 100 days of this Governor on Phuket are already over.
What, so far, has this governor implemented, changed for the better on Phuket Island?...(Read More)
Medication is supposed to save you not kill you.
Why can't people look for a natural remedy like healthy lifestyle rather than get sucked into...(Read More)
i like news...(Read More)
There have been beach chairs and umbrellas all along Layan beach for many weeks. Also, all the illegal restaurants that had been removed 2 or 3 times ...(Read More)
Typical Phuket thai officials.
It is not their responsibility, if possible deny/lie, or not empowered/authorized to speak.
Or not answer phone call ...(Read More)
people need to sit in the shade at the beaches so why are umbrellas not allowed everywhere?? foolish government decisions abound in phuket. third worl...(Read More)
Wow, looks like another dictator has landed in phuket. The governor can not make up new laws and demolish peoples businesses like this. Why is it that...(Read More)
and for the 5th offence, tea and biscuits and for their 6th offence crumpets and toast and for their 7th offence a smack on the bottom. effective real...(Read More)
Always a lot of words but no action, just take the list from air b&b from a to z and you are busy for 2 years at least.But another problem he seem...(Read More)