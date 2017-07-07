Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Lawyers Council of Thailand disbars lawyer in B3mn fraud case

BANGKOK: The Lawyers Council of Thailand (LCT) has decided to disbar a lawyer accused of cheating a wheelchair-bound teenager and her family out of B3 million in compensation supposed to be paid to the family over a 2005 road accident case.

crime, corruption, accidents, death, health, transport,

Bangkok Post

Friday 7 July 2017, 08:34AM

Pattarada ‘Nong Beam’ Kaewpong, 14, has been confined to a wheelchair since she was two, after a road accident that killer her father and resulted in a lawyer receiving most of the compensation money she was due. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin
Pattarada ‘Nong Beam’ Kaewpong, 14, has been confined to a wheelchair since she was two, after a road accident that killer her father and resulted in a lawyer receiving most of the compensation money she was due. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

Pisit Sammalert, the lawyer, allegedly falsified documents authorising himself to claim the compensation on behalf of the family and never paid the amount to the family.

The LCT, however, cited Mr Pisit having been declared bankrupt in 2004 as the grounds to disbar him, according to Sombat Wongkamhaeng, spokesman for the LCT.

A proposal to disbar Mr Pisit for this reason was backed by a majority vote at a special meeting of the LCT’s executives held yesterday (June 6), said Mr Sombat.

Mr Pisit became unqualified to practice as a licensed lawyer from the day he was declared bankrupt in 2004, according to the LCT.

The LCT therefore reserves the right to exercise its power under Section 43 of the Lawyers Act to remove him from the list of certified lawyers, said Mr Sombat.

The LCT will next formally request the registrar of certified lawyers to execute the LCT’s decision to disbar Mr Pisit, said Mr Sombat.

Pattana Jatiket, a vice-president of the LCT, said he has been contacted by a close friend of Mr Pisit who said Mr Pisit intends to defend himself against the LCT’s decision.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Pattarada “Nong Beam” Kaewpong, 14, was left with a serious spinal injury and her father killed in a 2005 road accident in Surat Thani province in which the pickup truck the family was travelling in collided with an 18-wheeler lorry.

Mr Pisit later met the family and offered pro bono legal help.

According to previous accounts from the girl’s mother, Pornthip Chantharat, Mr Pisit told them the lorry operator had agreed to pay them B1mn in compensation.

However, monthly payments of B40,000 were paid to them for only seven months after which the lawyer could no longer be contacted.

The mother and the daughter filed a lawsuit yesterday with the Civil Court seeking B3.4mn in compensation from Mr Pisit.

Demanded to be paid together with the stolen B3mnt is B412,000 interest, the lawsuit said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Nonsense. There are thousands of unemployed Thai people all over Thailand that can do the same work. . They MUST then bring in these THAI people from ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Typical of Thai officials to take action over getting the black eye in the press, rather than taking action to actually ensure tourists are safe on th...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

It would seem that these two employers should listened to. Other than holding things up for more tea money, what reason would there be to delay?...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii..like I said, the details have been provided. In any event I fail to see the need for you to understand the reasons for legislative changes in N...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, and more importantly, no one has AGREED with you. Am I the lazy one, I always prove proof, links etc.. you never do, you only make unsubstanti...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...read the reply post. If you too lazy to look it up and read it that's not my problem. You also can't understand the geopolitical ra...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, so ONCE AGAIN, you refuse to back up your comment, this, for you, is a very common pattern, I call you a liar, now prove you are not. Callin...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

It sounds like a spoiled boy for me, but good that he did not get hurt, so then no harm has happened, is the money someone is`s ? Or free school a so...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

The CCTV doesn't cover the accident and that's the reason why the are able to make up any story. But fact is many kids from the same class con...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.