BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (Nov 22) approved extra public holidays on January 2 and 3, 2017 during the New Year festival next year. December 5 will still be celebrated as the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 09:35AM

Government officials hold a ceremony to honour the late King. Photo: PR Dept

Deputy Government Spokesman Col Thaksada Sangkhachan yesterday announced the results of the Cabinet meeting, saying that there would be important royal ceremonies to commemorate the late King on Dec 5 of every year.

The ceremonies include religious rites and important activities of the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The Cabinet decided to extend next year’s New Year long holiday weekend to four days by declaring 2 and 3 January 2017 as extra public holidays.

