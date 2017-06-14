Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Late goal denies Thailand win

FOOTBALL: Thailand impressively held the United Arab Emirates to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier at Rajamangala National Stadium last night (June 13).

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 10:19AM

Thailand’s Mongkol Thosakrai (centre) scores against the UAE at Rajamangala National Stadium last night (June 13). Photo: Somchai Poomlard
Thailand’s Mongkol Thosakrai (centre) scores against the UAE at Rajamangala National Stadium last night (June 13). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Mongkol Thosakrai’s strike after 70 minutes gave the hosts the lead only for the visitors to equalise in injury time through Ali Ahmed Mabkhout in Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup.

It was Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac’s first competitive match in charge of Thailand after his men lost 2-0 to Uzbekistan in a friendly last week.

Having been out of contention for a World Cup berth and with only pride at stake, the Thais put up a spirited fight to frustrate the visitors with fast counter-attacks.

Rajevac was without several SCG Muang Thong United players including midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and defenders Theerathon Bunmathan and Tristan Do who pulled out of the squad due to injury or illness.

However, his men played well defensively and at times caused trouble for the UAE’s defence with their pace.

The UAE threw everything at the War Elephants in the final minutes and their efforts were rewarded in the dying moments.

Thailand’s last two matches are at home to Iraq on Aug 31 and away at Australia on Sept 5. After eight matches, the Thais remain bottom of the group with two points while the UAE have 10.

Read original story here.

 

 
