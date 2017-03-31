Laguna Phuket have issued a final notice for ticket holders of the cancelled ‘Big Body’ rock concert to receive a refund.

Friday 31 March 2017, 04:26PM

Those who wishes to get a ticket refund must contact Laguna by the deadline of May 1, 2017.

To date, Laguna Phuket has completely processed all requests for refunds received and given back the refunds and recorded the donations accordingly.

A further review of ticket records shows that there are still a number of purchased tickets whose buyers has yet to contact Laguna or submit any request.

Thus, this final announcement is being issued to inform those who wish to get ticket refund, to do so by posting:

1. The ticket(s)

2. A copy of your ID/passport

3. Your bank account information (for bank transfer)

4. Your contact information (email address and mobile phone)

To: Charity Concert

390/1 Moo 1, Srisoonthorn Rd., Cherngtalay,

Thalang, Phuket 83110

Deadline for ticket refund is by Monday 1 May 2017.

Laguna Phuket will donate all remaining ticket money to the Phuket Punyanukul School for students’ canteen restoration and improvement as planned.

For more information, please call +66 (0) 76 362 300 ext. 1404 or email ticket@lagunaphuket.com