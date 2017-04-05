GOLF: Young Phuket golfer Louise Landgraf, 8, last weekend fell just one shot short of first place at the Thai Golf Association (TGA) Junior Golf Championship held at the Royal Hills Country Club in Nakhon Nayok.

Thursday 6 April 2017, 11:00AM

Louise receives her runners-up trophy at last weekend’s event.

However, by finishing second in her U9 category, shooting rounds of 73, 71 and 67, Louise still managed to qualify for the IMG Golf Junior World Championship and the FCG Callaway World Championship both to be held in July and will represent Thailand in the events.

This is not the first year that Louise has managed to qualify for the IMG Golf Junior World Championship, as back in 2015, when aged just five, Louise finished 4th in the 6 and Under Division of the IMG Junior World Championship held at the Colina Park Golf Course in San Diego, California.

Louise was one of 1,200 participants from all around the world representing 60 countries to play in the 46th series of the championships and finished with a score of 187, just one shot behind 3rd place, only two behind 2nd.

Moreover, in October 2015, Laguna Golf Phuket member Louis, then aged just six-years-eight-months, made history when she became the youngest golfer ever to achieve a hole-in-one on the club’s newly upgraded golf course.

Louise is a student at the island’s HeadStart International School, a member at Laguna Phuket Golf Club, and also practices daily and is trained by Pro Tien and Pro Punk from the Dragon Kids Golf Academy in Phunaka Golf Course.