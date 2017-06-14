Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Lamyai vows more appropriate ‘twerks’

BANGKOK: In response to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s criticism over her sexually provocative moves, singer Lamyai Haithongkham Tuesday agreed to reduce the number of her signature “twerking” moves from nine to only three consecutive times.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 June 2017, 08:49AM

The provocative ka-dao concert performances by Lamyai Haithongkham have caught the attention of the prime minister - but not in a good way. Photos: Bangkok Post / YouTube/Loogthung THAILAND!
The provocative ka-dao concert performances by Lamyai Haithongkham have caught the attention of the prime minister - but not in a good way. Photos: Bangkok Post / YouTube/Loogthung THAILAND!

Prachakchai Naowaras, the manager of Haithongkham Records and also of Lamyai, said Tuesday (June 13) that Gen Prayut was not serious when he criticised the teenage singer over her scanty outfit and dance moves.

However, Mr Prachakchai added: “Now he has mentioned it, we are ready to fix it.

“We will now reduce the signature twerking moves from nine to three.”

Lamyai, 18, is famous for her thrusting hip movements and a low squatting position which some of her Thai fans vulgarly call the ka-dao move.

At any rate, Mr Prachakchai said it was impossible for Lamyai to don proper attire or stop her signature moves. “Even Michael Jackson danced like this,” he said.

However, he refused to give in to conservative social critic Rabiabrat Pongpanich who criticised her stage name “Haithongkham”, which translates into “golden jar” as sexually suggestive.

Mr Prachakchai said: “What’s wrong with the name? Haithongthom means a jar with assets. If she had criticised the performance, we can accept that. But not her stage name, this is bias.”

Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, the government's spokesman, thanked Lamyai and her manager for their understanding of the prime minister’s good intentions.

“The prime minister just wanted to tell public figures what is appropriate,” said Lt Gen Sansern.

“Our society has many complicating problems such as rape, murder, prostitution and other provocative and obscene acts.

“If people in the country don’t help fix the problem at the root, the problem will never end.”

Gen Prayut earlier asked the media to warn the performer over her revealing clothes and inappropriate dance moves.

Asked by the media what he would do to respond to the popularity of Lamyai, he said: The media “should warn her. But it is partly up to the audience. They like watching this.”

Asked whether the premier would assign the Ministry of Culture to warn Lamyai, the prime minister said: “No. I don’t want to warn her. The media can do it,” he said.

Lamyai, whose real name is Suphansa Vechkama, rose to fame after a video of her performances attracted more than 242 million views on YouTube.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
