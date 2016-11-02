Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Laid back yoga

Hello and welcome to another month and another yoga posture to help balance you out for a happier and healthier, body and mind.

Kim White

Sunday 13 November 2016, 10:00AM

This month I am looking at a very laid back approach to what can be a very “full on” crazy posture. We are looking at vamadevasana, this posture is dedicated to an Indian sage Vamadeva who harnesses the soft approach to yoga and is a representation of water. It symbolises the dualities that approach us through life.

Over the past few months I have heard a few people complaining about yoga teachers. Some are too soft and don’t push, others are too hard and yell and push the students to perform. Not everyone has the same personality, and not everyone has the same body, so it makes sense that there are different teachers out there.

The journey of yoga is also about finding the right fit for you. Once you have found the right class and the right teacher that complements your body and personality, you will find your yoga practice will come into full swing. Please remember not everyone is the same, so what you like might not be what your friend likes, embrace the dualities of life.

During your journey of discovery in yoga, like many other paths you carve out for yourself in life, you are going to contend with things that are not a perfect fit for you. So how do you cope with these moments? Do you fire up, get frustrated, go into a panic and lose your head because things are just not going your way? Or do you act like water and flow, let negative issues roll of the back and gently let your natural flow take shape? How we get to our destination is just as important and the final destination itself.

So I am using this yoga posture this month as a time for contemplation. As we come almost to the end of the year, I like to look back at the end I have left behind and assess how well I travelled through this year and what mind changes can I create to make things better for the year that is fast approaching. Vamadevasana is a great yoga pose you can hold for longer and when the mind relaxes into a better stillness, better thought patterns also arise.

Benefits of vamadevasana:

• Opens quads and relieves stiffness and pain in the legs.

• Stretches the hip flexors and front of the stomach.

• Relieves lower back issues.

• Tones the stomach.

• Aids with digestion.

• Tones and limbers up the spine.

• Keeps reproductive organs healthy.

Follow these steps to have this yoga posture in your life:

1. Sit with right foot bent infront of your body and the left leg sitting bent beside the body (the focus being to sink the left seating bone).

2. Press both knees to the floor, tuck your chin to the chest and take a big chest breath.
3. Pull your shoulders away from the knees.

4. Lift your left hand and twist your torso to look back at the back of your right hip.
5. Left hand sits in front of the right thigh.

6. Breathe out and twist your torso to the floor beside your right hip.
7. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute.

8. Breathe in and bring your self back to the centre.

9. Breathe out again and lean back on both hands, your chest is diagonal from your knees – if you are comfortable here, go further back to lean on your elbows. Keep your chin tucked to the chest. Steady breaths.

10. Breath in to bring yourself back up into an upright position and change sides.

Happy stretching.

Metta Kim oxo

 

 
