Laguna Phuket marks 30th anniversary with Food & Music Festival, charity push

PHUKET: Laguna Phuket this March will hold its inaugural Food & Music Festival as part of its year-long celebrations to mark the resort complex’s 30th anniversary this year.

The Phuket News

Friday 20 January 2017, 03:13PM

The event will be held by the lagoons at Canal Village from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

To mark the resort’s 30-year milestone, Laguna Phuket will present a year-long campaign with several keynote events at the resort.

In line with its ethos of empowering people throughout its celebrations, a Children First Fund has been set up with the objective of “Nourishing Hearts, Inspiring Dreams”.

Part proceeds of the key events throughout the year will be contributed in support of the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages.

“Marking our 30th anniversary with the focus of nurturing the future generation, we have set up the Children First Fund,” said Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

“The first-ever Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival, working with popular Celebrity Chef Audra Morrice, and our other key events throughout the year will be unique platforms to raise funds for the needy children, developing aspiring youths and giving back to where we operate in,” he added.

The festival, beginning on March 3, will various resort at Laguna Phuket serve up sumptuous “Music & Wine” dinners with the aim of heightening Phuket’s status as a “City of Gastronomy” as conferred by the UNESCO.

On 4 March, the festival will feature “live” culinary demonstrations by Australian reality cooking competition MasterChef Asia Judge Chef Audra Morrice along with other international chefs, pop-up concept food booths serving international and Peranakan (“Baba Nyonya”, or peninsular ethnic Chinese) cuisine, food truck and beer garden accompanied by professional musical performances.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

There will also be the very first Laguna Phuket Chefs Challenge emphasising the use of local ingredients and bands’ performances by aspiring youths, said a release issued today (Jan 20).

The festival’s star-studded Charity Gala Dinner with auctions will be held on March 4 at the resort’s grand Latitude Marquee with celebrity stars’ appearance, while the Laguna Phuket Charity Super Sunday Brunch will take place at Xana Beach Club on March 5.

Gala tickets will be available for sale from February 1 at all Laguna Phuket resorts: Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; as well as Laguna Tours Desk and Laguna Tours Office in Canal Village and online at ticket@lagunaphuket.com.

Advance booking is recommended.

For more information, visit www.lagunaphuket.com/foodandmusicfestival, call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404 or email: ticket@lagunaphuket.com and follow us on Facebook/LagunaPhuketResort.

 

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of this event.

 

 
