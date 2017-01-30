Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Laguna Phuket Marathon set to welcome over 7,000 runners

MARATHON: More than 7,000 athletes from around the world are heading to Phuket this June to “Run Paradise” at the 2017 Laguna Phuket Marathon.

Monday 30 January 2017, 11:29AM

More than 7,000 athletes from over 40 countries are expected at the 12th edition of the Laguna Phuket Marathon.
Having put Phuket on the map as a world-class sports tourism destination, the Laguna Phuket Marathon has grown to become the leading destination marathon in South East Asia and will take place June 3-4, hosted by the multi award-winning integrated destination resort Laguna Phuket.

With a reputation that spans the globe, the Laguna Phuket Marathon attracts runners from more than 40 countries and has become the “must run” destination marathon in the region.

“2017 will be the 12th edition of the Laguna Phuket Marathon and it continues to go from strength-to-strength. The beautiful course, beachfront location of Laguna Phuket and its onsite resorts and facilities appeals to a diverse demographic – from families and first-timers to experienced runners,” said Mr Roman Floesser, General Manager of the event’s organiser, Go Adventure Asia.

The Laguna Phuket Marathon offers five distances: the 2 kilometre Kids Run, 5km Run and 10.5km Run take place on Saturday June 3 in the afternoon while the Half Marathon (21.097km) and Marathon (42.195km) take place Sunday 4 in the morning.

“This sunset to sunrise concept of splitting the distances over two days was introduced last year, and was well received. It allows us to accept more runners and provide a safe and enjoyable race experience for all participants,” added Floesser.

Sanctioned by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is organised by leading sports management company Go Adventure Asia with professional timing and results by Sportstats Asia, ensuring the highest of international standards.

Early Bird rates for the 2017 Laguna Phuket Marathon are available until February 28. Don’t miss out on discounts of up to 22%. To find out more, go to www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

For more information, visit www.phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.

Khao Phuket is proud media sponsor of this event.

  

 

 
