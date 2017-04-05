Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Laguna Phuket launches 40 young sea turtles on their epic ocean adventures

Forty young sea turtles were released into the waters of the Andaman Sea to begin their lifelong ocean odysseys at Laguna Phuket’s 23rd annual sea turtle release last Sunday, April 2 from the beach at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC).

Wednesday 5 April 2017, 09:23AM

The beach ceremony was part of Laguna Phuket’s on-going environmental partnership with the Phuket Marine Biological Centre and the 3rd Area Naval Command of the Royal Thai Navy to help the plight of endangered sea turtles.

Ticket sales for turtle releases and proceeds of other activities, including merchandise sales, at the event will be put towards the centre’s sea turtles conservation programs.

To date, 2,065 sea turtles have been released by Laguna Phuket and B7 million raised since 1994.

Over the course of two decades, around 5,000 people have participated in the initiative.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“Our goal is not only to raise funds but to also raise the awareness,” said Mr. Anthony Loh, SAVP of Laguna Phuket.

“We hope that this experience will encourage the young generations to be lifelong advocates of wildlife conservation and environmental preservation.” he added.

Green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) can live for up to 60 years and spend their lives roaming the world’s oceans. Only the females ever come ashore again to nest.


For more information, visit www.lagunaphuket.com/CSR

 

 
