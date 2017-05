Start From: Friday 23 June 2017, 08:00AM to Friday 23 June 2017, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The second annual Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge – Charity Golf Tournament will take place at Laguna Golf Phuket. The event sees hospitality professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas come together at the award winning golf course.

To register your team, please visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket or email golf@lagunaphuket.com for more information.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News, Live89.5 and Khao Phuket.