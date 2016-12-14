Laguna Phuket will no longer be hosting “Laguna Phuket presents Big Body+ Charity Concert” in 2017.

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 10:53AM

Unfortunately now the planned 2017 concert will not go ahead. Photo: Wikipedia

The last announcement made on 28 September 2016 stated that Laguna Phuket had to cancel the “2016 Laguna Phuket presents Big Body+ Charity Concert” with a projection to host the event in 2017. Unfortunately now the planned 2017 concert will not go ahead.

Laguna Phuket will still make donation to Phuket Punyanukul School for students’ canteen restoration and improvement as planned.

Laguna Phuket apologised to the many fans and ticket buyers who have been waiting for the concert’s new date. For those who wishes to get their ticket refunded, please:

Check your ticket’s status at www.lagunaphuket.com/charityconcert

Should your ticket shows “refundable” status, please send via post:

The ticket(s)

A copy of your ID/passport

Your bank account information (for bank transfer)

Your contact information (email address and mobile phone)

To: Charity Concert

390/1 Moo 1, Srisoonthorn Rd., Cherngtalay,

Thalang, Phuket 83110



Deadline for ticket refund is by Friday January 13, 2017.

Money from ticket sales that are not refunded by the above deadline will go to Phuket Punyanukul School.

For more information, please call +66 (0) 76 362 300 ext. 1404 or email ticket@lagunaphuket.com