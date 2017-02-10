Laguna Phuket unveiled its inaugural “Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival” at a special media conference at XANA Beach Club at Bangtao Beach yesterday (Feb 9).

Friday 10 February 2017, 11:41AM

The three-day charity food festival, to be held at Laguna Phuket from Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, will also feature live music, entertainment and appearances by celebrity chefs and stars.

The festival is aimed at heightening Phuket’s status as a “City of Gastronomy” conferred by the Unesco, launch and raise funds for the “Children First Fund”, which has been specially set up to support Phuket orphanages, as well as to create yet another lifestyle destination event within Laguna Phuket resort complex in celebration of its 30th anniversary this year.

Present for the launch yesterday were Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawat; Phuket City Deputy Mayor Dr Kosol Taengutai; Laguna Phuket Senior Assistant Vice President (SAVP) David Seet; Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Anoma Wongyai; and Chef Audra Morrice, Creative Chef behind the food design and creation for the Festival.

“Phuket Province looks forward to welcoming visitors from Thailand and around the world to the festival and many other events on the island. The Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival is hoped to help present the authentic Phuket food and culture adored by Thais and foreigners,” said Vice Governor Siwaporn.

Dr Kosol, who is also President of the Thai Peranakan Association, said, “Phuket is a city with multiple cultures being beautifully displayed through the people’s daily life in the food, the clothing, the architecture, and more. This, and the uniqueness of Phuket’s authentic local food, brought us Unesco’s City of Gastronomy status. I am pleased that Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival will nicely help to heighten the status this March.”

Laguna Phuket SAVP Mr Seet noted that the festival is also planned as a platform to launch and raise funds for “Children First Fund”, with the objective of supporting the nutrition of children in Phuket orphanages.

“Special thanks to Phuket Province, City of Phuket Municipality, the Thai Peranakan Association, TAT, Chef Audra, members of the press and all of our festival’s partners and sponsors who help make this first edition possible,” said Mr Seet.

“We really hope that the funds raised from the Festival for Children First Fund will fruitfully support the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages, and ‘Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival’ will become another permanent installation on Phuket tourism’s calendar,” he concluded.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.