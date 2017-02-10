Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Laguna launches inaugural Food & Music Festival

Laguna Phuket unveiled its inaugural “Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival” at a special media conference at XANA Beach Club at Bangtao Beach yesterday (Feb 9).

The Phuket News

Friday 10 February 2017, 11:41AM

The three-day charity food festival, to be held at Laguna Phuket from Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, will also feature live music, entertainment and appearances by celebrity chefs and stars.

The festival is aimed at heightening Phuket’s status as a “City of Gastronomy” conferred by the Unesco, launch and raise funds for the “Children First Fund”, which has been specially set up to support Phuket orphanages, as well as to create yet another lifestyle destination event within Laguna Phuket resort complex in celebration of its 30th anniversary this year.

Present for the launch yesterday were Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawat; Phuket City Deputy Mayor Dr Kosol Taengutai; Laguna Phuket Senior Assistant Vice President (SAVP) David Seet; Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Anoma Wongyai; and Chef Audra Morrice, Creative Chef behind the food design and creation for the Festival.

“Phuket Province looks forward to welcoming visitors from Thailand and around the world to the festival and many other events on the island. The Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival is hoped to help present the authentic Phuket food and culture adored by Thais and foreigners,” said Vice Governor Siwaporn.

Dr Kosol, who is also President of the Thai Peranakan Association, said, “Phuket is a city with multiple cultures being beautifully displayed through the people’s daily life in the food, the clothing, the architecture, and more. This, and the uniqueness of Phuket’s authentic local food, brought us Unesco’s City of Gastronomy status. I am pleased that Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival will nicely help to heighten the status this March.”

BIS

Laguna Phuket SAVP Mr Seet noted that the festival is also planned as a platform to launch and raise funds for “Children First Fund”, with the objective of supporting the nutrition of children in Phuket orphanages.

“Special thanks to Phuket Province, City of Phuket Municipality, the Thai Peranakan Association, TAT, Chef Audra, members of the press and all of our festival’s partners and sponsors who help make this first edition possible,” said Mr Seet.

“We really hope that the funds raised from the Festival for Children First Fund will fruitfully support the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages, and ‘Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival’ will become another permanent installation on Phuket tourism’s calendar,” he concluded.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Could have fined the Taxi Driver THB 1000? For driving recklessly & at high speed? He could not control his car & was a risk to other road use...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely

If it involves 2 Thai's, its called an accident and most probably will result in a 400 baht fine. If it involves foreigners, its an opportunity...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

A taxi driver causes an accident in Phuket? I don't believe it! 400 baht fine? I was forced to pay 20 times that much to the police and never e...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Stupid. They shouldn't even report things like this, because it just makes Thailand look ridiculously foolish....which it is. They fine this ign...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

Fact is: Several building owners close to Chalong circle must sell their shops/buildings/businesses for this underpass thing. They just keep their ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Do we see the difference of 'law enforcement' between the case of this thai taxi driver, and the case of the Australian mr Keating, who collid...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

"By law in Thailand, when an incident results in the death of a person, police are required to formally press a charge" That is not a correc...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

Because it was deemed "mai suay". Also, several building owners close to the circle, objected to the idea saying that it would hurt their bu...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

What a system! Fine a dangerous driver $11.40 so he can give the woman $17. Let him keep driving so, maybe next time, he can kill someone. When he ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

400B?! Are you kidding me?!! Way to go Thailand....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.