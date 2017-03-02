GOLF: Laguna Lăng Cô, winner of the 2017 IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year Award, will be hosting the prestigious Faldo Series Asia Grand Final for young golfers for the first time from March 15-17.

Thursday 2 March 2017, 11:03AM

Played over 54 holes (with no cut), the format will be gross stroke-play with trophies awarded to the winner and runner-up in five categories.

Laguna Lăng Cô and Sir Nick Faldo – Laguna Golf Brand Ambassador – share the like-minded vision and passion in the nurturing of aspiring youths. The Faldo Series is a premier not-for-profit program for young golfers aged 12 to 21. The six-time Major Champion will pass on his expert golf insights from over 40 years of playing at the highest level. Besides the tournament, young golfers will also participate in sustainable activities and inspire local children on the game of golf.

“I have truly looked forward to bringing the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, to Vietnam and Laguna Lang Co, a course which I visit often and I am most proud of designing,” said Sir Nick.

“Our hosts at Laguna Lang Co and Banyan Tree Group are contributing greatly to growing opportunity through golf and developing tomorrow's champions.

“In addition, some of the best young golfers in the world will now have the tremendous experience of visiting and enjoying golf and hospitality in Vietnam,” he added.

“In line with Banyan Tree Group’s ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People, Laguna Lăng Cô is committed to elevate the local golf scene with Sir Nick while showcasing Laguna Golf Lăng Cô as a world-class golf destination of Vietnam at the 11th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final,” said Mr Gavin Herholdt, Managing Director of Laguna Lăng Cô.

Established in 1996, 40 Faldo Series tournaments now take place in 30 countries worldwide with more than 7,000 golfers participating each year.

Sanctioned by Asian Tour and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the 11th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will gather more than 90 leading Asian young golfers, along with the 2016 Europe Grand Final winners.

Results will count towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (boys and girls) and Sir Nick will invite each age-category champion (three boys, two girls) to compete in the 2017 Europe Grand Final. The overall boy and girl champion will play in a professional Tour event.

Played over 54 holes (with no cut), the format will be gross stroke-play with trophies awarded to the winner and runner-up in five categories: Boys’ Under-21, -18 and -16 and Girls’ Under-21 and -16. The Faldo Series Asia Trophy will be awarded to one overall champion, regardless of age or gender.