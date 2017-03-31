Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Laguna Golf Phuket signs branding agreement with the PGA

GOLF: The PGA has reached an agreement with Laguna Golf Phuket, Thailand, to brand its new state-of-the-art golf academy.

Friday 31 March 2017, 01:14PM

Hole 1 of Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole par 71 golf course.
Hole 1 of Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole par 71 golf course.

The new Laguna Golf Academy, Phuket, will become part of the PGA family of branded facilities joining a group that includes The Belfry in England and Gleneagles in Scotland. The new PGA academy will be the Association’s first in Southeast Asia based in Thailand, and one of the 11 PGA-branded facilities around the world. It complements the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket’s 18-hole par 71 golf course, extensive practice and coaching facilities.

The new purpose-built Laguna Golf Academy, Phuket, was launched in 2016, one year after the golf course was fully redesigned, firstly winning ‘Best Renovated Golf Course in Asia’ at the Asian Golf Awards 2015. More recently it has been named ‘Thailand’s Best Golf Course’ back-to-back at the World Golf Awards 2015 and 2016.

Laguna Phuket is Thailand’s first fully integrated destination resort that, besides top-class golf facilities, comprises luxurious hotels, villas, spas and restaurants such as Banyan Tree Phuket and Angsana Laguna Phuket. Laguna Golf also boasts six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo as an official brand ambassador.

More than 30 PGA Professionals are employed in Thailand, including Paul Wilson, Laguna Golf Assistant Vice President and Group Golf Director.

He said, “We are thrilled to become part of The PGA family and enhance our new Laguna Golf Academy, Phuket, with this PGA branding.

“We have made considerable investment in the overall golfing facilities in Laguna Phuket over the last few years. Since reopening our 18-hole golf course in January 2015, we have received wonderful feedback and won several industry awards.

“One of our key business objectives has been to enhance golf instruction within Laguna Golf. Developing this new relationship with The PGA will enable us to offer the very best in service standards and golf instruction techniques to our members and guests.”

Robert Maxfield, the Association’s Deputy Chief Executive, added, “The PGA is delighted to announce the start of a new relationship with Laguna Phuket.

“The exceptional golf facilities that now form The PGA academy provide an integral part of a high-class international resort of a quality that is synonymous with The PGA brand and our Members.”

As part of the ongoing relationship, the Laguna Phuket resort will host the first overseas PGA Members’ event.

This will take place from the November 5-8, 2017 and The PGA who is based at The Belfry will seek to engage the 1,500 PGA Members currently operating in 81 overseas countries, offering them an educational opportunity and an ability to network and share their experiences.

 

 
