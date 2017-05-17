Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Laguna Golf Phuket hosts inaugural Singha Phuket Open 2017

GOLF: Phuket Province and Laguna Golf Phuket golf course have been selected as the premier venues to host All Thailand Golf Tour 2017’s “Singha Phuket Open 2017” – a newly-launched professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as the founding sponsor.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 May 2017, 03:17PM

Group photo of the key panelists (Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand – 3rd from right, Mr Jakraphong Thongyai, Commissioner of All Thailand Golf Tour – center, Mr Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager of Sports Promotion Department from Singha Corporation – 4th from right, Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket – right, and Mr Paul Wilson, AVP Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf Phuket – left), organisation team and promising local junior players.
Group photo of the key panelists (Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand – 3rd from right, Mr Jakraphong Thongyai, Commissioner of All Thailand Golf Tour – center, Mr Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager of Sports Promotion Department from Singha Corporation – 4th from right, Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket – right, and Mr Paul Wilson, AVP Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf Phuket – left), organisation team and promising local junior players.

Aiming to expand “All Thailand Golf Tour” to Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Phuket Open 2017 will be held from Thursday May 25 – Sunday May 28 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanction golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). It will see the top male and female professional players vying for over B2 million prize fund. First tee time starts at 7am daily with complimentary entry for the public.

Today (May 17), Laguna Golf Phuket held a press conference to announce its official hosting of the inaugural Singha Phuket Open 2017. The conference was addressed by Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket, representing Phuket Governor; Mr Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner, All Thailand Golf Tour; Mr Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager, Sports Promotion Department, Singha Corporation; Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket (official hotel partner) and Mr Paul Wilson, AVP, Group Golf Director representing Laguna Golf Phuket (official venue).

“We are pleased to announce that many Thailand’s leading golf pros including Thaworn Wiratchant, 18-time winner and the most won in Asian Tour; Udorn Duangdecha, and Danthai Boonma, both Asian Tour Winners, will be competing in the Singha Phuket Open 2017 featuring over THB 2 million prize fund,” said Mr Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner of All Thailand Golf Tour. “I’d like to encourage all golf enthusiasts to come cheer for the esteemed golf pros.”

Representing the Phuket Governor, Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket, said, “Being the venue host of many national and international sporting events, Phuket Province sees great potential in becoming a regional sports hub in the very near future. We hope the Singha Phuket Open will become another annual event to heighten Phuket’s status as a leading sports tourism destination.”

Award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket is the Open’s appointed golf course. “With the world-class golf course and facilities, excellent condition and Asian hospitality along with our newly upgraded PGA-branded Laguna Golf Academy, we are all geared to welcoming the professional golfers of the first Singha Phuket Open,” said Mr Paul Wilson, AVP, Group Golf Director.

C and C Marine

“There will also be several homegrown golfers playing in the tournament, emphasising Laguna Golf Phuket and Asian Development Tour’s shared commitment of developing the game in Asia and inspiring junior golfers by providing great platforms for them to learn and grow.”

“Being a part of the inaugural Singha Phuket Open in 2017 is very special for Laguna Phuket as we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year,” said Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket, Singha Phuket Open’s Official Hotel Partner.

“As Asia’s premier destination resort, this partnership resonates our development from an integrated resort to a preferred lifestyle destination for vacations and keynote events including the annual Laguna Phuket International Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon. Many guests have thus made Laguna Phuket their permanent home,” he concluded.

From now till May 31, all Laguna Phuket resorts – Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; are offering special discounted room rates. For details, please visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket/singha-phuket-open-2017 and use booking discount code “LPSPO2017”.

For more about All Thailand Golf Tour 2017 and Singha Phuket Open 2017, please visit www.allthailandgolftour.com/

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Barge sinks off Phuket, no fatalities or injuries reported

Wow, another nice artificial reef. Great for marine life around Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket's Immigration Volunteers are a lifeline for both tourists and residents

We Scandinavian people here in Phuket wonder who kicked out the Swedish volunteer (Alf) who has worked at the Immigration in Phuket for over 9 years ?...(Read More)

British Coroner deems Phuket backpacker hanging ‘accidental’

Kurt,on purpose just to check or you eat..?!If i interpret your writing well,then it would be either a laughable excuse for not reading an article wel...(Read More)

Phuket underpass to close for repairs

The driving behaviour referred to by Mr Papiwetwoottisak could have been anticipated at the design stage of this project. The underpass should never h...(Read More)

Basil the Barfly: The name is Bond... Basil Bond

I look forward to more of Khun Basil!...(Read More)

Phuket underpass to close for repairs

Wasn't this underpass just completed 2 years late and handed over to the public with an unwanted ceremony, now they are making repairs to their do...(Read More)

British Coroner deems Phuket backpacker hanging ‘accidental’

Eagle; it's not as simple as that, the british coroner would be far superior in skillset & experience over Thai police to conclude reason for ...(Read More)

British tourists held for toy shop theft on Koh Samui

The names of these scum do not sound like Brits? Jail them then Deport them back too UK & bar them for life from Thailand!...(Read More)

British Coroner deems Phuket backpacker hanging ‘accidental’

eagle, it was done with purpose, just to check or you eat all my written words well. Fascinating, you do! Anyway, it doesn't matter which police...(Read More)

British Coroner deems Phuket backpacker hanging ‘accidental’

Kurt,if you think the police is wrong,then blame chalong police,as stated in the article.It would be an advantage if you could read....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.