GOLF: Phuket Province and Laguna Golf Phuket golf course have been selected as the premier venues to host All Thailand Golf Tour 2017’s “Singha Phuket Open 2017” – a newly-launched professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as the founding sponsor.

Wednesday 17 May 2017, 03:17PM

Group photo of the key panelists (Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand – 3rd from right, Mr Jakraphong Thongyai, Commissioner of All Thailand Golf Tour – center, Mr Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager of Sports Promotion Department from Singha Corporation – 4th from right, Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket – right, and Mr Paul Wilson, AVP Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf Phuket – left), organisation team and promising local junior players.

Aiming to expand “All Thailand Golf Tour” to Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Phuket Open 2017 will be held from Thursday May 25 – Sunday May 28 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanction golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). It will see the top male and female professional players vying for over B2 million prize fund. First tee time starts at 7am daily with complimentary entry for the public.

Today (May 17), Laguna Golf Phuket held a press conference to announce its official hosting of the inaugural Singha Phuket Open 2017. The conference was addressed by Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket, representing Phuket Governor; Mr Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner, All Thailand Golf Tour; Mr Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager, Sports Promotion Department, Singha Corporation; Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket (official hotel partner) and Mr Paul Wilson, AVP, Group Golf Director representing Laguna Golf Phuket (official venue).

“We are pleased to announce that many Thailand’s leading golf pros including Thaworn Wiratchant, 18-time winner and the most won in Asian Tour; Udorn Duangdecha, and Danthai Boonma, both Asian Tour Winners, will be competing in the Singha Phuket Open 2017 featuring over THB 2 million prize fund,” said Mr Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner of All Thailand Golf Tour. “I’d like to encourage all golf enthusiasts to come cheer for the esteemed golf pros.”

Representing the Phuket Governor, Mr Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket, said, “Being the venue host of many national and international sporting events, Phuket Province sees great potential in becoming a regional sports hub in the very near future. We hope the Singha Phuket Open will become another annual event to heighten Phuket’s status as a leading sports tourism destination.”

Award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket is the Open’s appointed golf course. “With the world-class golf course and facilities, excellent condition and Asian hospitality along with our newly upgraded PGA-branded Laguna Golf Academy, we are all geared to welcoming the professional golfers of the first Singha Phuket Open,” said Mr Paul Wilson, AVP, Group Golf Director.

“There will also be several homegrown golfers playing in the tournament, emphasising Laguna Golf Phuket and Asian Development Tour’s shared commitment of developing the game in Asia and inspiring junior golfers by providing great platforms for them to learn and grow.”

“Being a part of the inaugural Singha Phuket Open in 2017 is very special for Laguna Phuket as we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year,” said Mr Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket, Singha Phuket Open’s Official Hotel Partner.

“As Asia’s premier destination resort, this partnership resonates our development from an integrated resort to a preferred lifestyle destination for vacations and keynote events including the annual Laguna Phuket International Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon. Many guests have thus made Laguna Phuket their permanent home,” he concluded.

From now till May 31, all Laguna Phuket resorts – Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; are offering special discounted room rates. For details, please visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket/singha-phuket-open-2017 and use booking discount code “LPSPO2017”.

For more about All Thailand Golf Tour 2017 and Singha Phuket Open 2017, please visit www.allthailandgolftour.com/