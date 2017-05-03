Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Laguna’s CFF charity begins regular food donations to Phuket orphanages

Last Thursday, April 27, the Laguna Phuket’s Children First Fund (CFF) launched its first sustenance and nutritional necessity delivery to support seven Phuket-based orphanages which house more than 400 children.

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 09:12AM

The activity was made possible by funds raised at Laguna Phuket’s inaugural Charity Food & Music Festival event which was held at the luxury resort in March this year to kick-start its 30th anniversary celebrations. The CFF’s sustenance delivery will continue to be organised on a monthly basis throughout this year.

The CFF was created this year, in conjunction with Laguna Phuket’s 30th anniversary celebrations, with the objective of “Nourishing Hearts, Inspiring Dreams”, by providing nutritional support to orphanages in Phuket.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all the generous donors, Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival’s sponsors and CFF partners who had helped CFF achieved its goal to build upon and extend the community services that Laguna provides in the area of education – a core aspect of Laguna’s sustainability focus,” said Anthony Loh, Senior Assistant Vice President of Laguna Phuket,

“Partnering with seven orphanages in Phuket, the CFF complements Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, the Community Learning Centre and the Mobile Learning Centre by empowering the future generations and expanding our reach to this special group of underprivileged children under the care of our partners” he concluded.

Part proceeds of Laguna Phuket’s key year-long events, together with Laguna Phuket contribution, will be donated to support the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages through the work of CFF.

 

For more information and to help donate, please visit: www.lagunaphuket.com/CSR or contact tel. +66 (0) 76 362 315, email: csr@lagunaphuket.com or follow the Facebook page @LagunaPhuketCSR.  

 

 
Phuket community

